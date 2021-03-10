The idea, in a first instance, seemed to have all the condiments that flavor success: a small, inexpensive Apple product with a collector’s air. It is the iPhone 12 mini, the device that was going to solve the accounts of the first quarter of the year. But it was a failure: instead, faces a production cut due to low demand.

This is not a test fit or a marketing ploy as, according to a report by Nikkei Asia, the planned production of the smaller iPhone 12 mini model is slowed by more than 70% in the first half of this year, accounting for most of a 20% cut in total production.

Demand was so low that Apple asked some vendors to temporarily stop manufacturing components Specific to the 5.4-inch device.

Some of the parts and pieces of the iPhone 12 mini have been reassigned to iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Maxa source told Nikkei Asia publication.

The difference in size between the iPhone 12 “mini” and the standard iPhone 12. Photo: MacRumors.

In early December, Apple indicated to some vendors that it needed components to more than 100 million iPhones during the first half of the year in an attempt to secure components and production capacity amid global shortages.

But that share has now dropped by 25%, as the company targets a production of around 75 million units, slightly more than iPhone shipments in the same period last year.

The manzanita company told suppliers that it still intends to build 230 million iPhones by 2021, an increase of more than 11% over last year.

The Nikkei report on the low demand for the miniature iPhone does not surprise Apple executives, as it is not the first indication that the team has not lived up to expectations.

Last month, Reuters reported on data from analysts who claimed that sales of the 12 minis had accounted for only 5% of its line of smartphones, during the first half of January.

While Nikkei had already anticipated that, late last year, that mini accounted for 10-15% of iPhone 12 series orders Apple, a figure much lower than expected.

Miscalculation

The reading made by some industry analysts, with Monday’s newspaper on the table, is that the general demand for smartphones tends towards computers that have larger screens. The standard in this regard is 6 inches.

And while the 12 mini is a bit cheaper than the other phones in the iPhone 12 line, customers have the option to buy the previous year models if they want to save money.

Another problem for the iPhone 12 mini is its battery, as it is much smaller than the iPhone 11, which is the same price and in turn, it is smaller than the battery of the iPhone 12, which is only $ 100 more expensive.

Despite this setback, the company continues to enjoy strong demand for its premium models. Additionally, demand for the iPhone 11, first released in fall 2019, remains strong in emerging markets.

SL