FELIPE CALDERÓN promised that it would be the “Cancun of the Pacific” and spent thousand 500 million pesos in the purchase of land; Enrique Pena Nieto left him to his fate, and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, to rescue him, he raffled, in 600 pesos, 400 of the 5 thousand lots of the 2 thousand 381 hectares of the project. After 12 years of bad planning and bad administration, Playa Espíritu, in Escuinapa, Sinaloa, turned out to be a tourist, real estate failure and millions in losses for Fonatur the same in less than panistas, priístas and cuatroteístas.

The development promised to be the tourist diamond of the Peaceful Mexican but it turned out to be a White elephanta mistake of the already disappeared Miguel Gomez Mont as then director of phonaturand a bottomless pit for the past 12 years.

It is one of the detonators of the new occurrence of the tenant of National Palace: that of expropriating hundreds of marketable hectares to declare them protected natural reserves, transferring the governor municipalities by Brunette the administration of Cancun, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Los Cabos and Loreto, and advance in the liquidation of the phonatur.

Playa Espíritu is 12 kilometers of beach facing the sea, around 2,000 hectares purchased from the family of the former governor of Sinaloa, the PRI member Antonio Toledo Corro.

It is supposed that the sale of these lands would be, according to the government of Brunetteto build the dam Santa Maria, in Mazatlan. But the 1,500 million pesos of initial investment and the more than 100 million spent only on maintenance, went to non-refundable funds.

In 2019 the government of the 4T ensured that Playa Espíritu would be a national and international ecotourism successsince in addition to the extension and its maritime front, 21 kilometers of the wetland would be rehabilitated “Sinaloa National Marshes” adjoining.

In addition, 403 hectares would be reforested in the CIP conservation area and would benefit from the 20 flights that arrive in Mazatlán from Canada and United Statesas well as tourism Chihuahua, Nayarit, Zacatecas and Durango, that would crowd this beach destination.

Playa Espíritu has been a white elephant that was stillborn with Calderón and that the 4T could never revive because the resources and attention were placed on the Mayan train.

Besides, in 12 years of existence, it has not received a single tourist and loses 12 million pesos in maintenance, resources that must come out of phonatur because the raffle for the 400 lots last December was so unsuccessful that not even the income is enough for that.

One of the reasons for the failure of this project is that the government of calderon paid an overprice of 120 million dollars, and given the scarce sale of expensive land, the government of Lopez Obrador decided to divide the land that would house exclusive properties in 5 thousand lots to be able to raffle the one that was owned by Toledo Corro.

officials of phonatur complain that they were forced to participate in the raffles, whose tickets cost up to 500 pesosbut not enough resources were obtained because the participation was very low.

Other reasons for the failure are that there were no large national and foreign investors to sponsor the project; the lands were expensive for sale, above other destinations; there was a lack of promotion and, furthermore, the federal government, already outside calderon or the current one, did not give confidence.

Uncertainty again.

THE CLOSURE OF Aeromar left many injured. The most heartfelt will be the nearly 98 pilots. They have no way to be immediately hired and start receiving a salary, either by Aeromexico who drives Andres Conesa, Volaris what commands Enrique Beltranena or Viva Aerobús by Roberto Alcántarabecause they didn’t fly Airbus neither Boeing. This is not the case for the 92 flight attendants and approximately 480 ground workers. For this reason, the main spokesperson for the crisis of Aeromar He has been the leader of the pilots, Humberto Gualalso a fierce critic of the owner of the airline, Zvi Katz, who throughout the company’s agony has pointed him out as an alleged criminal. Apart from the fact that with the suspension of Aeromar the Aviation Pilots Union Association ceased to be an industry union and became a company union, it vanished gual the opportunity to associate with Katz and the government of the 4T putting forward a supposed endorsement of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

WITHIN A week, exactly, will be the elections to elect president of the canacintra. Only two contenders: Lourdes Medina and Jose Manuel Sanchez. However, apparently the first one does not meet the requirements. Come on, your registration violated the statutes of that chamber, which establish that to aspire to the Presidency you must “to be or have been a National Director of the Board of Directors, President of the Industrial Sector or Delegation, and have held a position as National Vice President, National Treasurer, National Sub-Treasurer, National Secretary or National Deputy Secretary, within the Board of Directors of the Institution”. They are the provisions of the Article 44 section IV. It is not a gender issue, but a strictly legal issue, which becomes relevant in light of the fact that those who promote Medina are former presidents Enoch Castellanos and Rodrigo Alpizar, faced with the Business Coordinating Council, chaired by Francisco Cervantes.

SO FAR THE new governor of Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, had been prudent with the management structure of the institution. He had not wanted to promote changes, among other reasons, so as not to violate the career civil service. However, everything indicates that a relevant cadre that is about to emerge is the general counsel of the central institute, Luis Urrutia, who came hand in hand Augustine Carstens and passed through the entire administration of Alejandro Diaz de Leon.