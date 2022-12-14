In politics it has been proven that what starts badly ends badly. All the mess around the plans a and b of the electoral reform on the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate It is explained by the lack of supervision of the Executive power about the legislative process in Saint Lazarus and the drafting of a Minute riddled with errors, inconsistencies and legal, political and legislative contradictions.

The direct responsibility of the first Minute sent to the Senate corresponds to the leader of the bench of Brunette in San Lazaro, Ignacio Mier, for its utter inability to process one of the president’s most important bills Lopez Obrador. But despite that, the lack of expertise –to say the least– of the deputy wedthe corresponding areas of National Palace they also made very serious errors of lack of supervision: legal advice, the area of ​​legislative relations of the Interior and the coordination of advisers of the Presidency of the Republic.

Deputy Mier never had control of the negotiations and the final wording of the Minutes, to the extent that the PT and the Green Party put immeasurable gadgets with additions that violated the Constitutionwithout anyone supervising the cleaning of the final wording of the Minutes that were sent to the Senate riddled with blunders.

Another political strategy mistake made by deputy Mier was in the lack of sensitivity to understand the dispute for power between the two chambers and to perceive the role that the Morenista senatorial leader wanted to play Ricardo Monreal Avila in his political games to get by any means his official corcholata medal as pre-candidate for the presidency in 2024 that the president was consistently denying Lopez Obrador. In this sense, Deputy Mier should have been much more careful in supervising the Minutes to avoid what happened: monreal placed the Minutes of the deputies at the center of the political debate on the electoral reform and began managing negotiations to seize the media stage.

The first thing that Senator Monreal did was to assemble a device legal supervision to pass the Minutes of the deputies through a rigorous examination and the result could not have been anything other than what was expected: the Minute was a monument to the violation of the Constitution, with the aggravating circumstance that there was not enough time to correct it and no one suggested, if possible, returning it to Saint Lazarus to correct all existing and future legal aberrations.

The Minute of San Lázaro lacked legal and constitutional supervision, despite some notices that were given within the commissions on the way to process Plan B of Republic Presidentbecause the intentions were not just to adjust the laws that required a simple vote and they got arbitrarily into constitutional rearrangements without thinking about the whole technique of processing modifications to the Magna Carta.

The most serious of the Minute of San Lázaro was in the fact that the lower house is one of the legislative spaces to build laws and adjust them to the general framework of the federal constitution and the morenista deputies did not even wonder about the effects of some decisions in constitutional articles that had to go through a qualified majority legislative procedure of two thirds of the legislators to modify the Constitution.

Morena’s bench in the Chamber of Deputies has always been adriftunder the leadership first of Mario Delgado until his ascent to the presidency of Morena and then it was left in the hands of Ignacio Miera deputy who in full drafting and negotiation of the plan B in commissions he was more concerned about his presumed candidacy for the Government of Puebla. The legislative commissions of Morenista deputies have lacked functionality and supervision and have only materialized in authoritarianly exercising their absolute majority together with the PT and the Green Party.

The size of the blunders in the Minutes of the Chamber of Deputies and the list of about 150 violations of the Constitution makes it practically impossible for the Senate can repair them, since it would be easier to return the Minutes and restore the process than to repair the number of constitutional violations in the electoral reform.

The social and political cost of trying to recompose the Minute of San Lázaro is higher than the benefits of reorganizing the electoral system.

Policy for dummies: Politics is a profession, not just a trade.

