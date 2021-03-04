During the morning of this Wednesday, the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, held a ceremony in Colonia Martín Fierro, where he inaugurated two educational establishments and began the 2021 school year. During the event, the Mayor of Riacho He-He, Rubén Solalinde, took the floor and made an unusual mistake in his speech.

Is that, during his monologue full of compliments towards Insfrán, the official, who is also a teacher, incorrectly combined the verb “to know” and said “we have known”, instead of “we have known”.

“We are capable enough, because we have shown it throughout history, that we have come out ahead, hand in hand with the driver we have, we have known (sic) overcome each and every one of the vicissitudes that have been presented to us, “said the official, who is also a teacher.

Immediately, the bankrupt went viral on social networks and was even shared by the National Deputy of the Province of Buenos Aires, Monica Frade, who published the video on her official Twitter account and obtained more than 3,800 ‘likes’ and 2,600 retweets.

Additionally, around 600 users commented on the post. “Do you realize? Open the schools urgently”, “I KNOW. I’m going to go crazy”, “What beasts you are” were some of the responses.

On the other hand, Solalinde thanked the Governor of Formosa for opening the two schools in Colonia Martín Fierro: EPEP No. 264 “Father Gabriel Grotti” and EJI No. 12 “Sala Lunita Mimosa”.

“It is for us, Mr. Governor, a more than special day and it is inevitable not to show the emotion of having you present with us on a day in which the 2021 School Cycle is launched from our towns with four brand-new educational units, very few things. views in the country and that are achieved when we have the best governor of the Argentine Republic, which is Governor Gildo Insfrán ”, he remarked.

And he added: “Today perhaps this place is not like previous years, filled with thousands of people, but we must understand and understand that today the most important thing is to take care of health and life, these are difficult times.”

Finally, he referred to the “media attacks” on Formosa: “It is no coincidence that they attack us and formosa the handling of the pandemic is a pride, the numbers indicate that it is the best health management in the country and this is a campaign malicious and malicious with the intention of wearing down the key man of the unity of national Peronism ”.