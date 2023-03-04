The failed promises of Chivas del Guadalajara

Here we leave you some of those promises that failed in their goal to shine:

The goalkeeper was the U-17 world champion in Peru 2005, for which reason it was believed that he would be the next benchmark for the rojiblanco goal, however, he never officially debuted with the first team, going to the MX ascentwhere he played for different squads retiring in 2017 with maroons and currently works as a prop in the Second Division.

It is worth mentioning that the rojiblanco youth squad went to try out with the Liverpool from England, although in the end he was rejected. That shows that you have certain qualities.

The striker made his debut with the Flock in 2018, later going through Atlético San Luis and Juarez Braveswithout achieving much regularity, so he went to the cafessa jalisco and Mazorqueros in the Premier leaguereturning to the First Division with Querétaro.

He made his debut with the Guadalajara first team in 2011, but was quickly loaned out to Chivas USAhe returned to the fold, but without being able to earn a place, so he began his journey through several squads as jaguars, Coras Tepic, tampico madero, piety and Real Zamora.

Despite his good start with the team, he was suddenly sent to Chivas USA. When he returned he was not the same, so he also returned to the United States with the Houston Dynamo.

Who was champion with the sub-23 of the 2012 and 2015 CONCACAF Pre-Olympic, as well as the Central American Games, also went through the ranks of Blue Cross, cougars and Tijuana without transcending

After some tournaments they decided to send him out with dorados of sinaloareturned to the institution in the era of the Argentine Matias Almeydawithout being able to fight for a place either, leaving for hearts, veracruz, zacatepec, tampico madero and Tlaxcalacurrently defending the roadrunner in the expansion league.

The attacker was immediately released to the Vitesse from the Netherlands, playing three matches with the first team only. Later he was lent to Sabadell of the Second Division of Spain, achieving five goals in 37 commitments. Later he was sent to Cordova from Spain and to Tenerifeas well as to Vitoria From Portugal.

In the end, he never had a place in the first team of the Blues until December 2015 Saints Lagoon brought it back, to later become a wanderer.

In 2018, the attacker made the decision to try his luck in the Greek second division with the aiginiakosalso trying his luck in the real esteli from Nicaragua until returning to Mexico with the Irapuato, but currently it is in the expansion league with atlantean.

Unfortunately, his level went down after a knee injury that put his career at risk, so in 2011 he was sent to Queretaro and finally played with piety in 2012. The midfielder retired early after surgery in 2012 that left him with a limp when running. He ended up graduating as an Architect.

El Güero was the League monarch in the era Almeydabut later he was sent surprisingly to the Blue Crosswhere it stagnated even more, traveling from there to Monarchs Morelia Yet the MLS with the San Jose Earthquakeswhere he spent three seasons until he stopped planning and returned to Aztec soil with juarez.

After six seasons, he began his journey through different clubs as Lion, Tepic, Saints Lagoon, Puebla, omonia nicosia, Salamanca and deerwithout understanding what happened to someone who promised so much.