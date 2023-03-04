The failed promises of Chivas del Guadalajara

Chivas has one of the best academies in Mexican soccer, apart from being a club that only plays with nationals, it is obliged to train outstanding soccer players in each of the positions. Thanks to this, some of their homegrown players have been labeled a future promise, however, they end up getting lost along the way, either due to lack of opportunities, performance or other circumstances.
Here we leave you some of those promises that failed in their goal to shine:
The archer stood in the shadow of oswaldo sanchez, Alfredo Talavera and Louis Michel.
The goalkeeper was the U-17 world champion in Peru 2005, for which reason it was believed that he would be the next benchmark for the rojiblanco goal, however, he never officially debuted with the first team, going to the MX ascentwhere he played for different squads retiring in 2017 with maroons and currently works as a prop in the Second Division.
Known as El Patroncito because he was in a relationship with one of the president’s daughters Jorge Vergara, although he never ended up exploiting his talent despite having trained in the quarry and being part of the youth teams and even the oldest. He had a total of 90 appearances between the League and the Cup and only one goal, so he left for La Comarca Lagunera and later relegated with black lionsalthough he currently plays for Club Atlético La Paz of the Expansion League.
He was part of the under-17 team that obtained fourth place in the 2015 World Cup. Formed and debuted by the sacred herdthe end has gone through the extinct zacatepec in the expansion leagueas well as by Coyotes from Tlaxcala, Tapatío, Morelia and Mineros from Zacatecas.
It is worth mentioning that the rojiblanco youth squad went to try out with the Liverpool from England, although in the end he was rejected. That shows that you have certain qualities.
He was also fourth place with El Tricolor Sub-17 in 2015. Another one from the quarry of Chivas and who currently defends the cause of the Sonoran Maroons in the Expansion League.
The striker made his debut with the Flock in 2018, later going through Atlético San Luis and Juarez Braveswithout achieving much regularity, so he went to the cafessa jalisco and Mazorqueros in the Premier leaguereturning to the First Division with Querétaro.
He emerged world champion under-17 with Mexico in 2011 having converted three goals in five games.
He made his debut with the Guadalajara first team in 2011, but was quickly loaned out to Chivas USAhe returned to the fold, but without being able to earn a place, so he began his journey through several squads as jaguars, Coras Tepic, tampico madero, piety and Real Zamora.
After the departure of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez to Europe, The cube he carried the responsibility of being the new ‘9’, comparisons that perhaps hurt him and ended up weighing.
Despite his good start with the team, he was suddenly sent to Chivas USA. When he returned he was not the same, so he also returned to the United States with the Houston Dynamo.
Who was champion with the sub-23 of the 2012 and 2015 CONCACAF Pre-Olympic, as well as the Central American Games, also went through the ranks of Blue Cross, cougars and Tijuana without transcending
The midfielder was also listed as a future star of the team. He made his debut in 2012 before turning 18, unable to earn a place in the starting eleven.
After some tournaments they decided to send him out with dorados of sinaloareturned to the institution in the era of the Argentine Matias Almeydawithout being able to fight for a place either, leaving for hearts, veracruz, zacatepec, tampico madero and Tlaxcalacurrently defending the roadrunner in the expansion league.
After debuting with Chivas, a great future was predicted for him, since he also had outstanding performances with the U-20 team. For this reason, in 2011 he signed a five-year contract with the Chelsea.
The attacker was immediately released to the Vitesse from the Netherlands, playing three matches with the first team only. Later he was lent to Sabadell of the Second Division of Spain, achieving five goals in 37 commitments. Later he was sent to Cordova from Spain and to Tenerifeas well as to Vitoria From Portugal.
In the end, he never had a place in the first team of the Blues until December 2015 Saints Lagoon brought it back, to later become a wanderer.
World runner-up with the U-17 team in the 2013 World Cup. The forward made his debut under the management of Peeled Almeydabut there was a lack of opportunities due to the arrival of several reinforcements, so he had to go out on loan several times, playing with hearts, tampico madero, Colima Parrots.
In 2018, the attacker made the decision to try his luck in the Greek second division with the aiginiakosalso trying his luck in the real esteli from Nicaragua until returning to Mexico with the Irapuato, but currently it is in the expansion league with atlantean.
Another one who carried the weight of replacing an idol after debuting in 2005. El Gaucho was called the successor of adolf bautistamarveling in his first games.
Unfortunately, his level went down after a knee injury that put his career at risk, so in 2011 he was sent to Queretaro and finally played with piety in 2012. The midfielder retired early after surgery in 2012 that left him with a limp when running. He ended up graduating as an Architect.
Although unlike most of the list, the striker has had a continuous career, it was expected that he would be a solution to the attack after having been U-17 world champion and bronze ball in 2011.
El Güero was the League monarch in the era Almeydabut later he was sent surprisingly to the Blue Crosswhere it stagnated even more, traveling from there to Monarchs Morelia Yet the MLS with the San Jose Earthquakeswhere he spent three seasons until he stopped planning and returned to Aztec soil with juarez.
El Chatón was an Olympic champion in London 2012third place in the 2011 U-20 World Cup, where he also won the bronze ballhowever, he never took that last step that was expected in Chivas.
After six seasons, he began his journey through different clubs as Lion, Tepic, Saints Lagoon, Puebla, omonia nicosia, Salamanca and deerwithout understanding what happened to someone who promised so much.
