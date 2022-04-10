Fear still navigates the Putumayo River two weeks after an operation by the Colombian Army that left eleven dead, including several civilians from the Alto Remanso community, located on the border between Colombia and Ecuador. In every conversation there is a latent warning of death: here you come in, but nobody guarantees that you can get out.

The dead, which President Iván Duque designated as dissidents of the FARC guerrillas, are already buried in different regions of the country; but the inconsistencies about the operation and also the handling of the corpses in a case that has Defense Minister Diego Molano in Congress’s sights, continue to emerge.

The truth of what happened on the morning of March 28 in the village of Alto Remanso at 7 in the morning is far from clear and is a reflection of the complexity of the current Colombian conflict: the resurgence of armed groups with no clear ideology and that coca leaf crops, the absence of the state and a history of distrust in military institutions make a presence among the communities. For this reason, both the UN, Human Rights Watch, and control organizations in Colombia demand that the Army clarify who the victims were and how the operation was carried out.

This newspaper, which visited the area, saw images that show how at least one of the bodies, that of the minor, Brayan Santiago Pama, was moved on the scene twice. In a photograph he is seen on the ground, face up and dressed in Jean, black t-shirt and stockings, next to another body. At his feet are three long weapons. In another image he already appears inside a boat, without weapons; and in a third, he is seen in the same boat with a rifle over his body. In others, clean camouflaged vests can be seen on bloody bodies.

Brayan Santiago Pama, a minor murdered in the Alto Remanso community. family archive

Who were the 11?

Pama was 16 years old and was one of the dozens of people who gathered since Saturday, March 26, at a community bazaar to collect money for the town, according to the invitation that circulated among the population. It would be three days of trinational soccer championship (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador), cockfight, music, food and drink. On Monday, after the operation, only remains of a party, liquor, blood and many doubts remained.

After the pandemic, the young man had temporarily dropped out of school, where he reached the ninth grade, to work on a farm that his father had in El Alto Remanso. According to the testimonies of several residents, when the shots rang out he ran towards his house and fell dead a few meters before being able to take refuge in it. They also reported that his body was moved from the place where he died. In Puerto Leguízamo, students accompanied the funeral and denounced that their case was that of a false positive, as a dark episode in the country’s history is known in Colombia in which the military dressed civilians as guerrillas and presented them as combat casualties. .

The indigenous governor of the Cabildo Kicwa Bajo Remanso, Pablo Panduro Coquinche. family archive

Along with his coffin, they also fired the Indigenous governor of the Cabildo Kicwa Bajo Remanso, Pablo Panduro Coquinche. One day after the operation, when it became known that he was one of the dead that the government presented as dissidents, all the alarms of social organizations in Bogotá and abroad went off. “We have credible evidence indicating that four of the dead were indeed civilians. There are still unknowns about how they died and what was the objective of this tragic military operation,” said Juan Pappier, senior researcher for the Americas at Human Rights Watch.

In Puerto Asís and also in Puerto Leguízamo they talk about the work that the governor did to revitalize the language kiwa, an indigenous people in danger of disappearing; they remember that he was the traditional doctor of the community, that he taught religion to the children and that he liked football. That’s why he would have gone to the bazaar. Panduro participated in the soccer championship and stayed drinking liquor. When the shooting started, he ran drunk across the field and died.

In the village they also recognize Divier Hernández and Ana María Sarrias, the president of the Community Action Board and his wife. He was shot in the forehead and she, according to forensic sources, bled to death from a shot between her legs. Sarrias belonged to the Pentecostal church and fell near the river bank. “They prevented us from passing. That day they had about 60 people detained in the square and they were not allowed to look back. It made me angry and after 8 hours I rebelled and said ‘kill me if you want to kill me’ but I have to see my son”, said Argemiro Hernández, father of Divier. “There I saw him with a shot in the hundred, I hugged him,” he narrated. The couple left behind two children, ages 2 and 6.

The president of the Community Action Board, Divier Hernández, and his wife, Ana María Sarrias, murdered in the Alto Remanso community. family archive

In the Puerto Asís Cemetery Park, a structure still under construction, the bodies of Óscar Oliva Yela and José Antonio Peña Otaya rest. Their graves are barely covered with cement and a couple of hearts or a phrase written on the spur of the moment to remember them. Of them it is known that the first had received a shift at the bazaar and that his partner, Nora Andrade, was injured; and from Peña, who was a peasant who was at the party and was so drunk that he couldn’t escape the gunshots.

Of the other dead, whose identities EL PAÍS learned, it is known that there was a former FARC combatant, who had been convicted of possession of narcotics. Nobody talks about the rest.

How did it happen?

In the face of criticism, the Colombian government avoids responding to the dead civilians and argues that it was a “legitimate operation” against alias ‘Bruno’, a man from the FARC dissidents also known as Border Commands, who according to the Army he was at the party. Minister Molano released a video where a sniper supposedly has him located. Several testimonies from the community admit that ‘Bruno’ was in the region, but he was not there the day of the party that ended in death and that this video corresponded to days ago.

In this area of ​​lower Putumayo, where there are 22,041 hectares planted with coca leaves, two armed groups are present that are vying for control of drug trafficking on the border with Ecuador. On the one hand, the Border Commands, which according to conflict analysts are made up of FARC dissidents from the so-called Second Marquetalia together with demobilized paramilitaries; and, on the other hand, the Carolina Ramírez First Front, another wing of the FARC dissidents and linked to aliases ‘Gentil Duarte’.

Since the end of December there have been clashes with casualties on both sides and with the civilian population in the middle. “In one way or another they reach our peasant, Afro-descendant and indigenous communities and these are involved in some cases because it’s their turn, because they have to do some kind of favor to these groups, for example,” said the mayor of Puerto Leguízamo, Rubén Arturo Velásquez, to explain the context of the death of civilians in the midst of the Army operation. In the community they do not deny the presence of at least one armed person.

Port on the Putumayo River in the municipality of Puerto Asís. Andres Cardona

“There are inconsistencies”

Since President Iván Duque’s tweet announcing that “11 members of the FARC dissidents have been neutralized and four more criminals have been captured,” much has changed in history.

The Ombudsman’s Office confirmed that there were civilians among the dead and the Prosecutor’s Office denied the government in relation to those captured. “Only the information on the three injured people and the recovered minor was received. The military component in charge of the known activity did not report any capture nor did it provide the minutes that support a procedure of this type,” reported the Prosecutor’s Office. These people, who were in hospitals, regained their freedom but say they are frightened by the signal from the Government of Iván Duque.

“Until now, the version of events presented by the Ministry of Defense contains serious inconsistencies and errors. It is urgent that the Colombian authorities carry out a credible, impartial and exhaustive investigation into these events,” added Pappier, who said that the minister owes a public apology “to the people he unfairly labeled as “criminals.”

It is not yet clear who fired first. The Army, in a document sent to the Attorney General’s Office and disclosed by Snail Newssays that the order to shoot was given once they identified a target and that the combat occurred when from a brothel “bursts and rifle shots began to be heard in various directions by the enemy because they had not identified our position.”

In this way, says the report, Private Robinson Beleño was injured, the only wounded member of the military. He, however, has given another version. “The combat began, I advanced about 10 meters when I found myself face to face with a bandit dressed in civilian clothes, that’s why he hurt me, because I trusted he was a civilian, but he took out a rifle and hit me,” Beleño said and assured that he was saved. because it was covered. He is now recovering after an artery implant at the military hospital.

Vault where Óscar Oliva Yela was buried, murdered in the village of El Remanso, in the municipality of Puerto Leguízamo, border area with Ecuador. Andres Cardona

But among the residents they say that the soldiers arrived dressed in black and with their faces covered and that before they started shooting they locked some women in wooden houses. For them, there are many more shadows and they affirm that many tests may have been altered. According to various testimonies, the bodies were not only moved, but also wrapped in sheets and curtains, which the soldiers themselves requested from the community. The bodies also would not have reached the forensic with their hands protected for the atomic absorption tests, which would allow to determine if they fired, as the Government affirms.

The human rights defender and director of the Minga Association, Diana Sánchez, says that even supposing that inside the bazaar there were men from illegal groups and even with weapons, “it was an operation that was highly disproportionate to the context in which it was carried out. gave (a community bazaar).” “Without a doubt, it was an undeniable false positive, since the bodies of the 11 people were manipulated and presented to the public as” FARC dissident criminals “, she denounced.

The investigations and a political control debate in Congress are just beginning, but in Putumayo and also in Bogotá there is only one thing clear, the operation was a failure because it ended with the death of civilians, amid doubts about legitimacy and without obtaining the wanted objective, the capture of alias ‘Bruno’. The fear remains.

