Club América broke the summer transfer market at the beginning of it with the incorporation of its only two reinforcements at the moment, the right back Kevin Alvarez and the forward Julian QuiñonesHowever, they have failed in their attempt to reinforce their central defense, as they have been looking for their ideal signing in that position for weeks and still have not found it.
A few hours before the market closes, the Azulcrema board is in serious trouble, as it seems that the reinforcement for the defense will not arrive until the last hour or in the worst case it will not arrive, so the coaching staff of André Jardine He will have to maneuver with the squad he already has.
The list of names that have been considered with the possibility of reinforcing the azulcrema defense has been extensive and one after another has been discarded for different reasons, therefore, here we give you a count of the failed signings that Ave has had at the present market in the lower area.
This September 13, the transfer market concludes, therefore, the azulcrema board will have to row against the current if they really want to strengthen their defense.
In the local market, it was one that was intended to be the express request of the coach because he knows it from his time at Atlético de San Luis, it is the Spanish Unai Bilbaoa player who has been sought by many clubs in the last couple of years, but for one reason or another ended up staying in the Potosí team.
On the other hand, an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer was also sought, the Pandilla youth player and national team player, Cesar Montes which belonged to Espanyol, but due to its high price and the player’s desire to remain in Europe, the signing did not take place and the player ended up going to Almería.
While in the foreign market up to five different names were used. One of them was the Spanish Sergio Ramos He was a free agent, but he rejected any offer outside Europe despite the multimillion-dollar offers he received in order to continue at the highest level and signed with Sevilla.
There was also talk of Joao Victor of the Benfica; Nino Mota from Fluminense; the paraguayan Junior Alonso of the Krasnodar from Russia and the most recent linked was Gonzalo Piovi of the Racing Club of Argentina.
It is worth mentioning that these have been the most popular names, although the list could continue, in the end, all these possibilities have failed because the clubs have not wanted to negotiate, the claims have fallen short and the players have not been able to leave.
