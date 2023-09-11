#Racing rejected a FORMAL offer from #America 🇲🇽 by Gonzalo Piovi, it was 4.5MDD for the entire pass.

👉The defender in the last few hours agreed to his contract with Las Águilas and wants to leave.

▶The Academy wants them to reach 5.5 million dollars clean to negotiate it. pic.twitter.com/dA5ZjTdaRO

— -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) September 9, 2023