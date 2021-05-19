The Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, tried this Monday to answer a harsh criticism that the former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal had given him, but ended up disqualifying Axel Kicillof, in an almost involuntary failure, when compared by opposition to Winston Churchill.

“Her failure (by Vidal) it was determined by the people of the province of Buenos Aires, right? It was forceful. I repeat again: he lost by 15 points with Axel (Kicillof) “, began to incite the predecessor of the ex-president of the Province of Buenos Aires, in an interview on the channel Chronicle TV.

But instantly seemed to win the anger that led him to failure: “I mean, it was blunt … so thismm, not…He didn’t lose to Churchill, he lost to Axel, a militant, a great worker … “.

Scioli tried to rectify his comparison with praise for the current governor with whom he shares space in the Frente de Todos, but his slip went viral.

The “friendly fire” had been lit, before the surprised look of Guillermo Moreno, who shared a screen with the ex-motorbike and before the laughter that was heard by Scioli’s elusive comparison.

Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II, winner of a Nobel Prize and who was immortalized as symbol of a storm manager and an ethical bulwark about politic.

With its parallelism, Scioli ended running from that prestigious status along with Kicillof.

“Scioli, never again”

Scioli’s desire to cross Vidal came on account of some no less spicy statements that the former governor had made, in which it was intended as a game tone, on a TN show, last week.

It was in the cycle Truth Consequence that Vidal was made to choose between Scioli and Kicillof, in a questionnaire usually playful. These two response options were proposed to him and the slogan was which of the two did he respect more.

The candidate of Together for Change had no mercy in her response. “Ugh, difficult,” he exclaimed.

But instantly he did not hesitate: “To Axel, without a doubt. I may not agree with the decisions he makes but the province of Scioli … is a province to which you don’t have to go back anymore“.

DS