Tomorrow, Saturday 25 March, and Sunday 26 March the appointment with the FAI Spring Daysthe Italian Environment Fund, a street event dedicated to cultural and landscape heritage of our country which this year reaches its 31st edition. It will be possible to visit 750 locationslittle known or in any case not usually accessible, for the occasion open to the public, in 400 Italian cities. Let’s discover some of the great beauties of our country to be discovered this weekend.