The Federation of Associations for the Defense of Public Health (Fadsp) proposes this year to stop health privatization and a new model of comprehensive and accessible Primary and Community Care, as well as an increase in financing and equitable and sufficient access to the health care of the population.

As reported by the Fadsp in its document ‘Proposals for strategic lines for health in 2025‘, this federation asked to stop the privatization and deterioration of the public health system, increase and improve efficient and rational financing of the system and ensure equitable access and sufficient for the health care of the entire population.

Along with these proposals, he also asked to improve the organization, operation and governance of the system; a new model of comprehensive and accessible Primary and Community Care; and reactivate and improve hospital functioning to rationalize waiting lists.

The Fadsp also requested finalist budgets that condition that the autonomous communities allocate the new funds to recover and improve Primary Care, waiting lists and Public Health.

Likewise, he proposed the preparation of the Integrated Health Plandevelop the High Inspection to guarantee compliance with current legislation and implement a rational and sustainable pharmaceutical policy, as well as create an independent body to evaluate the acquisition and distribution of technological resources before their dissemination in the system.

Private insurance

Along these same lines, the federation requested to discourage private insurance with the elimination of tax breaksenhance Public Health Services, guarantee and improve the training of health personnel and repeal Law 15/97 on New Forms of Management.

Regarding the improving financing of the health systemrequested to prioritize Primary Care budgets until they reach 25% of the total, allocating 8,000 million euros to this first level of care to the recovery and reinforcement of the National Health System.

With the aim of enhance and improve the system public health system, the Fadsp proposed “promoting the recovery of privatized hospitals and health centers through public-private collaboration, the responsibility of the autonomous communities,” according to the proposal document.

Within this area he also claimed introduce legislative changes to transform the Interterritorial Council into the body that “guarantees the governance of the System in a consensual manner (and not a mere deliberative body),” according to the Fadsp.

Primary and hospital care

Likewise, he asked to integrate Muface’s resources into the Public Health Network, to include in the Portfolio of Services of the National Health System the sexual and reproductive health and euthanasia.

Regarding Primary Care, he proposed expanding the teams with new professional categories to ‘demedicalize’ and respond to the needs of the population; enhance action plans, programs and activities on the determinants of health; include health policies in all the policies of the administrations and autonomous institutions and local and improve the teaching capacity of Primary Care by increasing its resources.

Regarding Hospital Care, the Fadsp asked to promote Waiting list reduction plans with public resources, coordinate hospital care with Primary Care to develop care processes, as well as increase the number of beds in public hospitals and create medium and long-term centers to decongest acute care hospitals.