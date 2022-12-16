Steve Herman woke up on Friday with the reflex act of every morning, “picking up the phone and tweeting a breaking news” for his 112,000 followers. “Until I realized that my account had been permanently suspended,” he recalled at noon, Washington time, in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS. “I felt like someone who has lost an arm and still feels it.” Journalist with long experience in Asia who works as chief national correspondent for Voice of America, a news service dependent on the US government, to his extensive resume he can add since Thursday night having been expelled from Twitter by Elon Musk, along with, at least nine other reporters. They were not notified or given an explanation. Connecting the dots, what seems to unite them is that lately they have been critical in one way or another of the tycoon and his management of the social network, which he acquired in October for $44 billion.

Musk accused them of doxx it, neologism that defines the act of revealing personal information of another user on the Internet in a malicious way. He included them, therefore, in the bag of a tweeter named Jack Sweeney, who maintained an account, now permanently suspended, called @Elonjet, which revealed the whereabouts of his private jet in real time. It was followed by half a million users. “Hitting on me all day is fine, but sharing my family’s location and putting them in danger is not,” Musk tweeted Thursday.

Ask. Did he do what Musk accuses him of?

Response. No. That is completely false. doxxear means revealing private information with malicious intent. I didnot do that. Neither did the rest of the reporters. They linked or discussed the @Elonjet account. But those journalists, including me, were not revealing Musk’s location in real time. In my time as a White House reporter, I shared the location of the President of the United States many times. It was public information. Musk is a public figure. He owns Twitter, and whether he likes it or not, the perks of being a public figure come with scrutiny.

Q. Were you surprised that you got the red card?

R. plunged me into a shock from which I have not yet recovered. But I was not surprised. I was tweeting about the expelled comrades, and it was my turn. Guess I got snowballed down the hill.

Q. You are not a technology reporter.

R. No, but I do tweet on Twitter. And obviously Musk is part of Twitter. Since August, I have written a couple of times about him

Q. Did you have time to save your tweets?

R. In anticipation of what could happen, I made a backup a couple of weeks ago.

Q. Musk has mounted a survey to find out if Twitter users want them to return to the platform immediately. If they open the door for him, will he come back?

R. First thing: the survey seems irrelevant to me. Whether it’s 10% or 90% out, Musk is going to do whatever he wants. If they reinstate me, I will return, as long as it is without conditions. In the past, they have forced those expelled to delete or filter certain tweets. That’s not where I go. I didn’t tweet anything that violated any rules, or any laws. Of course, that’s hard to tell, because on Musk’s Twitter the rules change every hour.

Q. This is what happens when you build a public square on a private preserve and it ends up in the hands of someone like Musk.

R. He can decide what the rules are, we agree on that, but it would be nice to know what they are, to decide if he wants us there. If he doesn’t want journalists, let him say so. We will go to another place. I established my insurance policy weeks ago by creating accounts on other social media platforms like Mastodon. Last night he had 3,100 followers. Right now, 21,000. There is life after Twitter

Q. Do you think Musk defends freedom of expression?

R. No. I think the facts speak for themselves.

