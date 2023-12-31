When no one expected it, América closed the signing of Cristián Calderón, after he left Chivas through the back door as a free agent and with a name stained by all the failures off the field. Everything indicated that his return to Necaxa was closed, however, his representation team moved briefly with the board of the Santiago Baños eagles to close the arrival of the left back after failing with Gerardo Arteaga.
For more news about América signings
Along the way there were two factors that were key for the contract to be closed for two years with the option of a third in addition to respecting the salary that the player received in Chivas. First, Santiago Baños' great relationship with Pitz Group, the representation agency that manages Calderón as well as several other Mexican players who are already within the ranks of André Jardine such as Luis Fuentes, Zendejas and others.
Second, the economic “sacrifice” that Calderón has made, because although, as we repeat, América has respected his salary, the player agreed to join the Eagles as a free agent without any type of signing bonus, something that is common in players without contract, a fact that led the Coapa board to take the risk.
After the New Year's dinner, the player will arrive in the country's capital to sign the contract with the conditions already mentioned and with the goal of rebuilding his career after a failed time at Guadalajara.
#factors #key #Calderón39s #signing #América
Leave a Reply