América, in the midst of controversy and without playing its best football, is currently the leader of Liga MX. Despite the absences due to injury, André Jardine tries to give a very offensive style of play to the team in the country’s capital, which is slowly beginning to permeate, because although those from Nido de Coapa are not even close to being a super attacking machine, they do make differences on the field despite the fact that there are pieces far from their best version.
More news on the transfer market
It is expected that América can find a much more overwhelming football as the days go by, which places them as one of the great contenders for the title, which is a goal, because if not, several men, inside and off the field, they will lose their place or at least their untouchable position. One of them could be Malagón, since Coapa is considering signing a top goalkeeper, something they explored in the summer with the possible return of Marchesín, which did not materialize.
Rubén Rodríguez reports Fox Sports That this market there were serious approaches between the Argentine goalkeeper and the América board with the aim of finalizing the return of the veteran, this after the doubts that Luis Ángel has left in the way. However, differences in money ended up not making the transfer happen, since it seems that Agustín wanted a salary similar to the one he received when he left the nest, however, today his level is not enough for it.
