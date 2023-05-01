Neymar is already in Brazil continuing his recovery stage after a serious injury that has kept him out of the field for almost two months. The Brazilian, once again and faithful to his custom, has missed PSG’s key matches and it is a fact that within the French team they are no longer satisfied with the presence of the former Barcelona in the squad, as they consider that there is no fair balance between what the footballer perceives and what he delivers on the field.
In 90min We have informed you of the club’s desire to end its contractual relationship with Neymar this summer, to which the player resists, who does not even consider listening to offers, since it is obvious that nobody has to offer the same as the Paris team . However, there is one factor that could bring the three-time World Cup winner from Brazil closer to the Premier League, specifically, Manchester United.
The sale of the English club is about to take place and it will be the Qatari state that acquires the team; that is, the same owners of PSG. In the event that this is signed, the sheikhs would offer Neymar to leave the Paris box, live new airs in his career within Manchester United and continue to receive the same salary as within France. In addition, in the Red Devil team there are many selected by Brazil who could be key in the decision making of the star that has not shone as it should.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#factor #bring #Neymar #closer #Manchester #United
Leave a Reply