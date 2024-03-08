Henry Martín has already become a legend of América, the player went from receiving criticism for his lack of weight in important games to being filled with applause for the leading role he took in the last league, and his presence on the field was key to for those from Coapa to win the Liga MX title. Right now, the forward and the club are in complex moments due to the renewal negotiations, however, there is one factor that could resolve it, the Mexican National Team.
The América striker's intention is to be in the next World Cup in 2026, says Gibran Araige of TUDN and the source points out that the striker understands that being in the América squad is an important addition to achieving the goal, well, for no one. It is a secret that leaving the nest puts you one step closer to El Tri, a factor that could gain weight in Henry's final decision.
The reality is that the soccer player already has offers on the table from the MLS where they offer him double or even triple the salary, in addition to sporting comfort and a privileged lifestyle, however, the player understands that going to the United States is Taking a step back in sports, furthermore, would not be the smartest decision to end his relationship with the América board in a bad way, since his departure as a free agent could put him two steps behind in the race to be part of Tri the next. world.
