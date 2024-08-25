The recipe for investing in the markets sometimes includes a pinch of intuition. More often than one might think – and perhaps than one might admit – investing has a more emotional than rational component, like many other decisions made related to money. However, there are issues that escape ratios or that, at least, are not so obvious as to be detected at first glance. Overnight, when the market realizes that something is not right, it is the investors who suffer the consequences of not having paid attention to the signs that may indicate that there is a potential bomb in their portfolio. Poor management of a company, whether deliberately for fraudulent purposes or unintentionally, is one of those factors that, although not easy to detect, can end up completely ruining the share price of a company that seemed idyllic.

Many large corporations have fallen for this reason. Within the group of carefully crafted deceptions, the most notorious scandal for its magnitude and consequences was the disintegration of Enron. The then seventh largest company in the United States and the most powerful energy company in the country had on paper 100 billion dollars in revenue. The problem is that this “on paper” was much more literal than one might expect. The falsification of its numbers, the tricks to pay less taxes and a network of companies to move money were some of the ingredients that ended with 20,000 people fired and a world-renowned auditor, Arthur Andersen, struck down for having blessed Enron when it did not deserve it.

In the supposedly staid Germany, Wirecard, a payments company, went from pride to national shame when a series of articles in the Financial Times revealed that creativity also extended to its accounts with inflated income. In the realm of botched work, Credit Suisse and its more than 160-year history truncated speak of the danger of choosing risky investments, sponsoring espionage and turning a blind eye to the dubious fortune of some of its clients. And Evergrande in China, whose allegedly falsified income has earned its auditor, PwC, a six-month ban in the Asian giant. And EBX in Brazil, Archegos in the United States… All of them attest to how doing things wrong can mortally wound large and powerful firms.

However, the wound does not necessarily have to be fatal. Sometimes, poor management is less scandalous because it only leaves listed companies limping and worth less than they could theoretically be worth.

The damage of suspicion

It is not necessary for everything to be completely confirmed and clear. The shadow of suspicion that there has been mismanagement is already enough. In Spain, the most recent case is Grifols. The report by the short-term fund Gotham, speaking of cross-operations between companies in the group, deficiencies in financial information and accusing self-interested management to the detriment of the group of shareholders and in favour of a few, unleashed a storm that has left palpable and long-lasting damage to the pharmaceutical company’s shares. Almost eight months after the report, the shares are still worth around 31.3% less than before it was revealed.

As with any complex issue, there are several red flags that warn of potential future problems arising from poor management and they must be carefully sought out. Álvaro Antón, head of abrdn for Iberia, explains the steps that are being taken to achieve this at this British firm with some 580 billion euros under management.

“With 60% of our assets under management coming from large institutional clients, what they value is not having bombs in a portfolio. Examples of practices that are signs of possible future bombs: having a lot of debt; having made losses; profit warnings; making profound changes in leadership or in the business plan very quickly; growing entirely based on acquisitions and nothing organic, when everything is growth based on purchases and debt; having all or almost all of the directors not independent, cross-holdings… All these kinds of things scare us,” says Antón.

Back to the examples. Enron had a network of companies with which it inflated profits (cross-shareholdings), Wirecard left a debt of 3.9 billion euros when it declared bankruptcy (a lot of debt) and Credit Suisse issued four profit warnings in 2022 and changed its management three times in quick succession.

When is it most likely

The abrdn expert says that, although it can also happen in mega-corporations, as has already been made clear, in his opinion it is more likely to have management problems in small and mid-cap companies. “These are companies that are less analysed by investors and the market. The free float is usually lower, so they go unnoticed more,” he argues, before giving another key clue in this detective task of detecting time bombs: comparison.

Comparing the performance, business evolution and fundamentals of a listed company in which one is thinking of investing with the numbers of its peers is a very powerful tool, both for detecting possible cases of bad management with bad faith involved (fraud) and for bad management that does not necessarily have bad intentions at its base (incompetence). Regarding the first type of bad management, Antón sums it up simply: “When you cover the whole world with your analysts, you realise what things can be and what cannot. When something cannot be, it cannot be.”

Regarding the second, incompetence, he gives a concrete example. “Imagine that you see a company dedicated to buying offices in Paris for later renting them out and that with a level of income very similar to that of its other four competitors dedicated to the same thing is making much less profit. Something strange is going on there. That something strange already makes you take extreme precautions,” he comments.

According to Mariano Gerenstein, deputy director of institutional and wholesale clients at J. Safra Sarasin Sustainable AM, the ideal filter for detecting possible future problems is that of sustainable investment, ESG. Gerenstein says that the risks that concern any of the acronyms (environment, social and governance) can take their toll on the share price over time. The specialist believes that it is important to look at how a company operates. “That is, how the company manages not only the business, but also how it relates to shareholders. If it respects minority shareholders, if the company’s board is made up of capable and independent members and also how it behaves in terms of transparency. Not only with shareholders, but also with employees and customers,” he explains.

Asked about further indications that might lead him to suspect possible problems, Gerenstein refers to a high employee turnover. “It is neither good nor bad in itself, but we must analyse why it happens.” Another point: What is said in the media. “You have to be careful when reputational issues of the company start to appear in the press. When the company is not sufficiently transparent in its reports to the market. When there are operations that are not entirely clear between interrelated companies,” he advises.

Andrés Dancausa Vincent, vice president of SpainCap and general partner of TheVentureCity, is an expert in private equity investment. Although he does not speak directly about listed companies as it is not his usual field of work, he does provide another element to watch out for: the analysis of the main manager of a company and its values, something that is always advisable in variable income and, directly, vital in its business.

“The human factor and management capacity have the same impact as financial metrics. The alignment of a company’s managers with shareholders, clients and employees is one of the main factors for a company to do well; poor management has to do with the values ​​of the management team,” he argues. “Those who have an overly authoritarian leadership, who have little ability to listen to employees, investors, clients, usually end up in a bad situation. Leadership capacity, listening capacity, execution capacity. These are fundamental factors for things to happen as they should happen,” he adds.

The cotton test

In the absence of glasses to see inside people and the soul of company managers, Dancausa gives his trick to check this point. “Every time we are going to invest in a company, the reputation of the entrepreneur is fundamental. When someone has been in a sector for 10 years, it is difficult to hide both the good and the bad. You check it. People who have worked with him, you analyze his team. It is very rare to have a good leader with a second level that is not as good,” he concludes.

However, analysing the reputation of each manager of each company can be an overwhelming task for a small investor. “For me, the most important metric is sustained growth,” adds Dancausa. “Sometimes there are companies that grow exponentially, that quadruple their value in three months and attract the attention of the entire press, but that often does not last over time. The best metric of whether a management team is good or not is whether they have been able to grow steadily over 5, 10 or 15 years, because that is what is really difficult,” he argues. Finally, as a litmus test, the expert refers to analysing what those who ultimately determine the fate of companies think. “You have to listen very carefully to what customers say because, in the end, they are the ones who decide the future of any company,” he asserts.

Despite their different views, experts do show unanimity on one of the main warning signs: a lack of transparency. When a company is not sufficiently transparent with its shareholders, the market or analysts, it is never positive. Gerenstein, who believes that a red flag does not have to be a reason for immediate dismissal, but rather an indicator that it is necessary to pay close attention, is clear about what should set off all the alarms. “A very clear red card is having detected a red flag and the company’s explanation not being convincing. If you are not convinced by what the company is saying, the best thing you can do is sell,” the expert concludes.

