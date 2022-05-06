Abu Ragheef is a senior Iraqi officer working as an undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and over the past two years has posed a threat to armed groups and officials accused of corruption, especially after he headed the Anti-Corruption Committee formed by Al-Kazemi.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior said in a statement that after the “successive victories” achieved by the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency over terrorist elements and organized crime gangs, “some outlaws tried at dawn this day (Wednesday morning) to target the house of the Federal Intelligence and Investigations agent with a Katyusha missile.”

The Ministry of Interior added that “the attempt was unsuccessful, and it caused damage to the fence of the house, and after investigation and inspection, the launch site was determined and the launch pad was found, and the culprits are currently being searched for.”

The Ministry of the Interior indicated that the security forces have opened an investigation into this matter, and the most severe penalties will be imposed on the perpetrators of the crime.

“National Officers”

Abu Ragheef belongs to the so-called “national officers”, a group of Iraqi generals in a number of security agencies, but they are widely known, and in the media, for their internal rejection of the presence of auxiliary armed groups or outlaw factions.

And in August of 2020, Al-Kazemi announced the formation of a higher committee specialized in major corruption cases and exceptional crimes, with wide powers, to assign the task of its presidency to Lieutenant-General Ahmed Abu Ragheef.

Al-Kazemi said, at the time, that “it was decided to form a supreme investigative committee, to specialize in major corruption cases and exceptional crimes, provided that the powers required to achieve the prestige of the law and restore the rights of the state and the citizen from the corrupt.”

Anti-corruption campaign

After its formation, that committee implemented dozens of arrest warrants issued by the competent authorities, and arrested dozens of officials wanted on corruption charges, such as the former director of the Public Retirement Authority, Ahmed Al-Saadi, the former head of the Investment Authority, Shaker Al-Zamili, the head of the Key Card Company, Bahaa Al-Jourani, and a bank manager. Al-Rafidain, Afrah Ahmed, in addition to the head of the Al-Hal Party Jamal Karbouli, the former governor of Nineveh, Nofal Al-Akoub, and others, where the competent courts issued decisions against some of them.

After the arrest of the leader of the Popular Mobilization, Qassem Mosleh, last year, on charges of killing the activist in the popular protests, Ihab Al-Wazni, the anger of the armed groups against Abu Ragheef escalated, accusing him of carrying out the arrest warrant, and threatening him with targeting.

And Hezbollah Brigades issued threats to the Iraqi government to put what it described as the “aggressors” behind bars, in the event of an arrest similar to what happened with the “crowd element”, Qassem Musleh, who was detained for a few days before being released without any charges.

Since then, some factions have been trying to permanently get rid of Abu Ragheef, due to their growing conviction that he will not stop executing arrest warrants that affect centers of influence or powerful personalities.

Well-informed Iraqi officials have previously spoken about the outcome of the investigations collected by the Abu Ragheef Committee, as they confirmed that it led to the discovery of a wide network of suspicious alliances between Iraqi leaders, armed factions, organized crime gangs, as well as influential employees.

conspiracy and threats

In this context, an Iraqi officer in the Ministry of Interior said, “Lieutenant-General Abu Ragheef received threats during the past days, related to his personal situation, as security assessments indicate that the presence of organized groups operating and affiliated with abroad target a number of national officers, most notably Abu Ragheef and others, This is due to their lack of inclination to the camp of the armed groups and their rejection of the agenda they are pursuing.”

The Iraqi officer added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “widespread investigations are now underway, with the participation of all types of security forces and the Baghdad Operations Command, with the aim of reaching those involved,” noting that “the security belief now is that organized groups, not individuals, are responsible for this targeting.” Which represents a major breach in terms of using missiles to threaten the life of an Iraqi officer.”

Anti-corruption specialists praise the return of billions of dollars to the state treasury, as one of the results of the work of the Abu Ragheef Committee, such as returning 4.5 billion dollars stolen from the pension fund.

That committee was also able to identify the sources of financial corruption in the contracts of the ministries of Electricity, Trade and Agriculture, in addition to many files.

After months of the work of that committee, the Iraqi Federal Court canceled it in March, which was considered a victory for the groups that had repeatedly tried and called for it.