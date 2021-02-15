Monday. Tuesday, Wednesday … Before you ask yourself what this is all about, ask yourself seriously: These are the days when Carnival used to be. Before, that is to say: before the pandemic (here with Rhenish-style emphasis on the first syllable, as Karl Lauterbach always pronounces the word). Carnival. Fassenacht, Fasnacht, Fasnet, whatever. Who still remembers?

Yes, those were the times. Eimol Prinz zo sin in Kölle am Ring – that would now be sung on the great days in “hillije Kölle”, the holy Cologne, the “Rome of the North”, where the foolish Lindwurm rolled through the narrow streets at the foot of the cathedral, what Incidentally, it also has to do with Catholicism.

Sic transit gloria mundi, then the fame (of the world) passes. Cologne, ancient city, connected with Romans, French, Prussians, formerly the prima donna of the Hanseatic League – perdu. Well, not quite, but these days as a carnival stronghold and a stronghold of compassionate Catholicism.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Because that was it, especially through Cardinal Josef Frings. He allowed people to “fringing” after the war: According to the cardinal, anyone who took coal from freight trains to survive in ice-cold apartments did not commit theft. More like self-defense in the bitter times after the great collapse. His initiatives for the Misereor and Adveniat relief organizations were also sympathetic.

Motive car for the abuse scandal in the Archdiocese of Cologne at the presentation of the cars for the Cologne Rose Monday procession in 2021, this year … Photo: imago images / Future Image

Today times are bitter again, but in a different way. The criticism of Frings’ successor Rainer Maria Woelki, because of the lack of compassion in dealing with cases of abuse, does not stop, he has difficulty explaining and cannot get out of it. Pastors, priests, lay people, believers in the archdiocese, more and more are turning away. How long will that go on? If this continues, the cathedral, this powerful cathedral, can soon be rented out as a secular location. For carnival sessions? You can distance yourself enough there, tatä, tä, tä. Bad joke? No, expression of pain. It has come as far as it should never have come.

Billions in damage due to the failure of Carnival

In addition: What the failure of Mardi Gras, Carnival and Mardi Gras means financially for the whole of Germany, the Institute of German Economy in Cologne has calculated. “The damage amounts to 1.5 billion euros,” says economist Christian Rusche, in the hotel industry, in gastronomy, in the transport sector. A significant economic factor, not least for the restaurants in the shadow of the cathedral. The fact that the moves are canceled is no laughing matter.

In any case, this day will be remembered as utterly mad: a miniature train with 177 puppets from the traditional Hänneschen Theater on a scale of 1: 3. It can only be seen on WDR, but at 32 meters with everything that would have been there on the seven and a half kilometer long parade, show wagons and persiflague wagons and, at the very end, the “sweepers” of the garbage disposal in orange. The people of Cologne would prefer to be sure that they would have simply swept away the pandemic and abuse scandal.