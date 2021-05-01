A source close to the family of Samir Ghanem denied that the great artist Samir Ghanem was infected with the Corona virus, and that all the rumors circulating about his infection are completely incorrect, and the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz is the only person infected with the Corona virus and is inside an isolation hospital. According to the seventh Egyptian day.

The source said that Samir Ghanem suffered from a health problem, as he suffers from a defect in kidney function, and as a result, he entered intensive care in a regular hospital and not an isolation hospital, as it is said, and his health condition began to improve, and he is scheduled to go to a room after two days.

Rumors spread that Samir Ghanem was infected with the Coronavirus and subsequently entered an isolation hospital on Thursday evening, a rumor that the source denied to “The Seventh Day.”

The “seventh day” confirmed that the actress Dalal Abdel Aziz entered an isolation hospital 4 days ago after suffering shortness of breath as a result of her infection with the Corona virus, to be placed on an oxygen machine and to take the necessary treatment protocol, after her second swab was positive, and her daughter Donia Samir Ghanem accompanied her after She recovered from the virus and smear negative.