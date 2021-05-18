An Air France flight to Montreal departed from Paris on Tuesday, starting its first long-haul flight powered by sustainable fuels made with cooking oil produced in France.

Biofuels are expected to reduce carbon dioxide levels significantly. Currently sustainable aviation fuels are mainly produced from biomass such as unused vegetable or cooking oils.

In this case, the biofuels were made from waste materials from France.

Assistant Minister of Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebari said on Twitter that the jet’s fuel tanks were filled with a mixture of kerosene and 16 percent biofuel. Airlines are experimenting with sustainable aviation fuel, which is currently much more expensive than regular kerosene.

“The challenge is to produce more of it to bring the price down,” said Djebari. Air France – “KLM” has teamed up with Total Energy, aircraft manufacturer Airbus and airport operator ADB in a partnership aimed at making air travel more environmentally friendly.