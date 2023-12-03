Independiente Medellín humiliated Atlético Nacional and beat them 0-5, a result that leaves the team led by Uruguayan Alfredo Arias very close to qualifying for the grand final of the 2023-II League.

The match could not be completed. In the 80th minute, judge Jhon Hinestroza ended the match after serious incidents involving Nacional fans, who fought among themselves, threw explosive objects onto the field and threw objects at the players.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

Beyond that, the match left a historical milestone: Medellín’s victory, with two goals from Brayan León Muñiz, one from Edwuin Cetré, another from Luciano Pons and one more from Diego Moreno, from a free kick, is the biggest win against Nacional in the entire history of the League.

DIM’s biggest victory in the Paisa classic had been on April 29, 1979, when ‘Poderoso’ won 1-5. Hugo Horacio Lóndero scored four of the five red goals. The remaining one was scored by Ponciano Castro. Nacional’s discount was obtained by Iván Darío Castañeda.

Nacional’s worst home defeat since 1962

Another milestone that that match left is that this is Nacional’s worst defeat at home in the League in the last 61 years. On May 13, 1962, they lost by the same score as this Sunday, 0-5, that time, against Millonarios.

That day, the blue goals were from Carlos Campillo, Jose Oscar Jamardo, Osvaldo Debrassi (2) and Hector Lombana.

Nacional equals its worst defeat in short tournaments. The 5-0 against had occurred on two occasions, but both as a visitor: on July 19, 2018, against Santa Fe (goals by Luis Fernando Mosquera -2-, Daniel Néculman -2- and Yulián Anchico) and on May 7, 2011, against Tolima (goals from Danny Santoya, Félix Noguera -2-, Christian Marrugo and Wílder Medina).

Santa Fe beat Nacional 5-0 in July 2008. It was the greens’ worst defeat in short tournaments. Photo: Felipe Caicedo – EL TIEMPO Archive

The biggest win in the Paisa classic was in favor of Nacional: 7-2, on July 4, 1959. And the largest victory as a visitor is also from the green record: 1-6, on December 9, 1987.

