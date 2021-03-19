The fact of confiscating doses of the Russian vaccine in Honduras!

Mexican customs officials confiscated 5,775 doses of the Russian Coronavirus vaccine «Sputnik V» on board a private plane bound for Honduras.

According to the country’s tax authority, 1,155 ampoules of vaccine were hidden between drinks and ice cream in two coolers on board.

The state-owned Russian Direct Investment Fund behind the development of the Sputnik V vaccine responded quickly, saying the vaccines were fake.

He added, “The analysis of the pictures of the seized batch, including the design of the ampoules and the labels, indicates that it is a fake material that has nothing to do with the original vaccine.”

The direct investment fund added in a statement: “This is an example of potential provocations against Sputnik.”

Sputnik is one of the five vaccines approved in Mexico. The first shipment of a total of 24 million doses was delivered at the end of February.

So far, Mexico, which began the vaccination campaign on Christmas Eve, has vaccinated only about 627,000 people, or 0.5% of the population.