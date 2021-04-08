The Government reactivated the term of payments for debts of the Income Tax and Personal Assets until September 30 inclusive, through general resolution 4959/2021 published this Thursday in the Official Gazette.

The regulations of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) detail that said regularization It can be done in up to three installments, with a payment on account of 25%. The application of this plan is not conditioned on the taxpayer’s compliance.

The resolution specifies that “by way of exception and until September 30, 2021, inclusive, the income tax and personal property tax obligations of taxpayers and / or those responsible may be regularized under the terms of the Resolution General N ° 4,057, its amendments and its supplements, in up to three installments, with a payment on account of 25% and at the financing rate provided for in said regulation, without considering the category of the ‘Risk Profile System (SIPER)’ in the one that said subjects are included “.

As reported by the collecting body, the adjustments provided for in this regulation will be available in the “My Facilities” system as of April 12.

This benefit announced by the AFIP, headed by Mercedes Marcó del Pont, is in addition to the measures that the Government adopted in recent months in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which aggravated the economic situation of many sectors.