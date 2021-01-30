2020 has been the year in which we have stopped seeing others and we have seen too much of ourselves. It is the year we live looking at each other through a screen with work colleagues or friends (Zoom was the most downloaded app for Apple) and we discovered that our face was not exactly like the one that the mirror returned to us (that portrait we are familiar with of ourselves has always been inverted) or with the selfie (which we repeat and refine until the one on the screen is our best version). In a society in which we work in zoom and link on Tinder, we have seen our social capital reduced to one face within a frame. And, apparently, there are many who do not like that face.

“Now that we work so much at home and there are so many videoconferences we are receiving many middle-aged men who feel old, do not see well on the screen and come to the consultation to improve and ask us how they can look fresher.” It says the maxillofacial surgeon Gema Pérez Sevilla, an institution in Madrid aesthetics. And the intervention that is causing a sensation and is already being announced even in the subway marquees of large Spanish cities is called “facial masculinization”. He New York Magazine gave the first warning signal with a cover story in 2019 that recounted how some men were undergoing all kinds of facials to flirt. Especially, to the process of facial masculinization which is now so much talked about in Spain.

What does it consist of? Basically, in treating three areas of the man’s face, as explained by Dr. Sevilla. “One is the cheekbone, which should not be round but elongated and rectangular, so that it makes the face angular. The other is the jaw: we want it to be square, so we put padding in the back area to mark the angle and the result is straight and defined. The last one is the chin, to make it prominent, since a retracted chin has always been typical of less masculine faces ”. All this using hyaluronic acid in very high densities. The result is a face that looks more like those that have historically fitted the canons of masculinity and reign from American movie posters, from Rock Hudson to Ben Affleck, from Tom Cruise to Robert Pattinson. As if the popular Instagram filters that harden and beautify the features had been adapted to reality. According to some, the facial muscles can be worked by chewing very hard things daily (in English they call the practice chewing, that is, “chew”). Others have invented and marketed indescribable gadgets for them (attention to spot that Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Japan, at the end of this paragraph). They say that this way the jaw is hardened and muscular. Medicine think otherwise. “The face cannot be muscular”, confirms the doctor, “so many men look for the same effect on their face that the gym has on their body, but with aesthetic medicine treatments.”

So far the theory. What about practice? Are some faces more masculine than others? “That depends a lot on culture,” explains the psychologist, writer and youtuber Gabriel J. Martin. “A male face is not the same in a Mediterranean environment, North Africa, Central Africa, Canada, Peru … There is no universal model of masculinity, although perhaps in the era of globalization the Western model has become spread all over the world ”. When we asked Martín if this idea of ​​masculinity associated with tough features does not perpetuate old and toxic ideas, he clarifies that “we have a habit of pathologizing everything. ‘Toxic masculinity’ is one that perpetuates behaviors that are harmful to the person himself or to those around him ”. From that point of view, understand the term of masculinization as a mere “advertising claim so that we all understand what this treatment offers. From there, each one will have their own idea of ​​what is masculine or what is not ”.

If you don’t have it, there are hundreds of influencers that, after exchanging favors with the appropriate clinic, they are willing to remind you that, no matter how much it has rained since Rock Hudson, your bone structure remains. “Diego Matamoros (almost half a million followers on Instagram) test jaw profiling ”, you can read on the website of a Madrid clinic. “How do you look?” Asks the doctor at the end of a video that details the process. “I find it incredible, I love it, it has given me a much more masculine vibe,” he replies, mirror in hand. Another influencer, Rodrigo Fuertes, with 350,000 followers on Instagram, undergoes the same operation on the website of another clinic. His doctor explains in the video as he paints the edges of his face like a canvas: “In man, the most beautiful thing is that the face is a V, we are more square, it is what we want. You never have to feminize ”. Anyone who has seen them on television – both Diego and Rodrigo are seasoned figures both on social networks and on Mediaset sets – will know that both already had prominent jaws, high cheekbones and firm chins. Which brings us to another issue that Gabriel J. Martín brings up.

“In the world of aesthetic medicine I think we have to be critical consumers. Many times we are sold solutions to problems that we do not really have. On the subject of aesthetic medicine there is too much medical mongering”. The English term medical mongering defines the invention of problems that we do not have to offer us solutions that we do not need. This is not always the case, of course. “In facial aesthetics there are two types of patient: those who come to improve their image and feel better about themselves from freedom and without complexes or those who want to try to solve a psychological problem with a surgical solution”, explains Dr. Sevilla. “In this sense, you have to be very attentive: a physical change never solves an internal problem and we often have to manage expectations and recommend the patient to go to another type of specialist who can help him better than us.” But how do we draw that line that separates the patient who only wants to end a small complex and the one who, plagued by internal problems, intends to become another person? Martín answers: “When instead of looking for something that highlights our beauty or the harmony of our features or our personality, we demand a complete erasure of who we are and the conversion into another model, there is already a symptom that something is wrong.”

“It is normal that we want to look handsome”, continues the psychologist, “but it becomes a problem when we are never satisfied with any result and we turn each small wrinkle and each gray hair into a problem to be corrected and we intend to maintain a youthful image forever. When we want to become a different person than we are ”.

According to the doctor, there are two profiles of patients who come to her requesting this intervention. On the one hand, “young people who take great care of their body: muscular, defined, but who look with little chin or jaw and notice a certain lack of strength in their face.” On the other, “men between forty and sixty years old who take good care of themselves and want to maintain their beauty and youthful air.” In other words, the youngest seek traits that were denied by genetics and the older ones that were given to them but that gravity has blurred. In all cases, they are people of a medium-high social level, “because the treatment is not cheap,” warns the doctor. In various clinics the offer usually starts at 500 euros, a price that rises depending on the quality of the materials and the experience of the hands that handle them. Its results are immediate and its duration, between 12 and 18 months.

“If this process is being so successful, it is because it has a certain sexual component,” explains the doctor. “As with women’s breasts: a woman feels more attractive with a large breast and a man feels more attractive with harder and more marked facial features.” The great taboo on aesthetic treatments in men begins to fall. If in the 2000s the figure of the metrosexual vindicated men’s cosmetics and in 2010 the spornosexual sent millions of men to the gym and laser hair removal clinics, another term may be about to emerge that defines the man who retouches his facial features as naturally as women have hitherto done.

“In general, women have received many more instructions than men throughout their education, especially in previous generations, to always be beautiful,” recalls Gabriel J. Martín. “In some cultures that are still very macho, women continually continue to receive these messages and that a man who does something that is considered feminine in his culture is going to be branded as fagot or, at least, his virility is to be suspected. Fortunately, this is changing little by little ”. Equality has come to beauty clinics. And that the masculinization of a man going through undergoing a treatment historically –and unjustly– associated only with women does not stop having an ironic reading that reminds what Joe Jackson sang: “From time to time we wonder who are real men.”

