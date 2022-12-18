From left to right and from top to bottom, the Peruvian protesters Johny Arce, Lizzy Díaz, Walter Velázquez, María Cornejo, Emiliano Yaranga and Florinda Taipe, Cesar Campos

“I come for my homeland, for the injustice that is done to Peru. For the killings that don’t matter. For them to leave Congress.” John Paul Jara, 20, is sitting on his bicycle in the San Martín square in Lima. He was born in Cajamarca, but has lived in Lima for seven years: “I am alone. I live in a small room. I read Neruda and Bukowski. I also write. This is my last poem: Because of the street I lost my family, because of the street I am alone today. Lost on the sidewalk, nobody helps you. They are killing you, they laugh with joy”. Like him, thousands of people have taken to the streets throughout the country to protest after the last chapter of the eternal political crisis in Peru: the failed self-coup by Pedro Castillo on December 7.

No one yet knows what went through the head of the then president that day. Johny Arce, 38, says that Castillo’s televised message seemed “kind of weird.” He saw him tremble, sweat. That leads him to think that maybe he was drugged or threatened. Perhaps, he says, someone changed “the piece of paper” for him, he read it as if nothing had happened and he ended up unintentionally carrying out a coup. What he thought minutes before the clumsy attempt that in three hours took him straight to the police station is a mystery. What is not, is that Peru has suffered since then a political and social chaos to which no solution is seen in the short term.

Jhony Arce (left and standing) with other protesters, in a park in Lima, on December 16, 2022. Cesar Campos

Arce is in a park in the center of Lima after a journey of about 20 hours by road from Vizcatán del Ene with other colleagues. They thought that if they remained besieged by the military and the protests in his town, perhaps no one would listen to him say what “deep Peru wants.” He left behind a wife and three children, but hopes to stay as long as necessary.

“And how much is that?”

“Until the final battle. Until the end of this country-selling Congress. The town is screwed, they have abandoned us all our lives.

Castillo’s victory at the polls was read among broad sectors as the first opportunity to defeat the great Lima and its political elites. The people against Goliath: Pedro Castillo against Keiko Fujimori. Many demand the release of the rural school teacher, accused of rebellion. Others already consider it lost, but refuse to accept the new government and Congress. They want everyone to leave and do it now. They demand immediate elections.

Demonstrators face riot police, during a protest in Lima, Peru, on December 16, 2022. Cesar Campos

Peaceful protests mix with violent groups. There are airport seizures and attacks against public offices or police stations in inland areas. At least 22 people have been killed in clashes with law enforcement or roadblocks. The recently appointed president, Dina Boluarte, says that she will not resign and calls for dialogue. She assures that she prays for the families of the dead. Congress promises to call elections, but cannot agree on a date. At the earliest there is talk of December 2023, within a year. On the street that idea sounds like a joke. The congressmen allege that these are the times established by law and the Constitution. That also makes them laugh. No one believes they want to leave.

The rejection of Congress is the only thing that unites Peru today. Not only those who protest, but also those who stay at home. 86% of citizens are against parliamentarians, who see themselves as people who respond to personal interests or lobbies, without ideology or program. The absence of strong parties has made politics a place full of upstarts. Castillo himself was one of them. His political aspirations had never left the mountains. The leader of Peru Libre, disqualified for corruption, chose him as a candidate with such good sense that he made him head of state, another mystery.

“I want the freedom of my president. He is a good man, upright, correct, who thinks about the cholada [los mestizos, los indígenas]”, says María Cornejo, 77, who had never in her life imagined someone like Castillo in power. That’s why she’s on the street, because she wants him back. She is so sorry to see him in jail that she calls him “poor thing”. And she shrugs if asked about the coup attempt: “He has a good heart, they didn’t let him rule.”

Demonstrators march on an avenue in Lima, during a protest on December 16, 2022. Cesar Campos

Castillo was not allowed to govern, nor did he try to. The man who came to power with the banner of change chose to adapt to the political crisis that Peru has been dragging for years instead of trying a revolution. The journalist César Hildebrandt assures that his figure is irredeemable. “He had the great opportunity to make a government of the left, it could be our Benito Juárez, and in the end he was the man who allowed the looting of the public treasury and surrounded himself with a series of vermin. The epic of change became a judicial file”, sentence.

He arrived as different and left as the same as his predecessors. The country has six presidents in four years, all surrounded by corruption. “The only thing I do think he did was give jobs to his relatives and acquaintances,” Leslie Trigo excuses him from Plaza San Martín where he protests this Friday. It is true that Congress wanted to get rid of it from day one. He had two motions of no confidence that he overcame, but they tormented him. On the 7th he had to face the third. Everything indicated that he would also surpass her, but he said enough. He chose to get out of the way by himself trying to break the constitutional order.

For the castillistas, that their first opportunity in life vanishes in such a crude way is inexplicable. That is why many in the street choose to talk less about him, whom they do not understand either, and more about Congress or the new president, whom they consider a traitor. This Saturday, the president gave a speech to the nation in which she assured that she protected Castillo as long as she could and said that she will not resign from the presidency until there are new elections. She looked nervous and tired. Every day since she took power, new deaths have been added, most of them young people, from Army shots in the regions. Two ministers have already resigned due to police repression and the state of emergency that has been in force in the country for 30 days. She reiterated her support for the military.

A protester holds up a banner with the colors of the Peruvian flag in front of riot police, during a protest on December 16, 2022. Cesar Campos

In Junín, a minor and a 23-year-old boy died this Friday, they are not the first. Emiliano Yaranga, 51, is from there, who sleeps these nights in the open in Lima along with 200 other people. They are from a coffee community. He says that the people are fed up, that they are called terrorists when they were the ones who suffered the most and faced the terrorism of Sendero Luminoso in the 80s. He talks about waging a peaceful fight against Congress and the usurpers of their lands. Their speech against us. The one in Lima against “deep Peru”.

Sitting on his bicycle, John Paul looks at the Plaza de San Martín, which in the late afternoon begins to fill up with people. With his curly hair and his cap pulled low, he says that if he is here today it is because he wants “Peru to be fixed.” He has now started reading occult books to see if he can thus “understand things”. Maybe there he will find more answers.

