People from all over Peru have arrived in Lima in the last few hours to participate in a massive march. The protesters are calling for the resignation of the president, Dina Boluarte, from office despite the fact that since she came to power the country has been paralyzed by protests. She has caused chaos. More than 50 people have been killed in clashes with the authorities and, as can be seen in videos, some have clearly been killed. A cabinetmaker, an obstetrician who quit her job to be here, an informal employee, and a student explain their reasons for participating in the march.

An outraged man, originally from Puno

Protester from Puno at the San Marcos National University. Mauricio Morales

They denounce anyone who protests. Our fight is fair. How many killings are there? The people are inflamed. Who is not going to retaliate when they kill your son, your nephew, your brother? Yesterday they killed three where I am from and people burned down the police station. Now we want to fight until Dina’s killer resigns. That woman does not represent us, she has no dignity, no honor, no principles. We are with anger inside. Of all the peoples, we have come here with a single intention: that this corrupt government leave. We are not animals to be killed. Policemen shoot in the head, that doesn’t even happen in war. They are murders.

Cabinetmaker, originally from the department of San Román, Puno

Protester from Puno at the San Marcos National University. Mauricio Morales

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

I am a cabinetmaker carpenter. I come from a very rich place, we have gold, lithium, uranium, copper. But there is a lot of poverty, extreme poverty. The corruption is total. Peru has been corrupted. We do not believe in all institutions. Neither in the police nor in the judiciary. We don’t even report anymore. There is only justice for those who have money. We want things to change. The powerful abuse. We want support from abroad, that they listen to us. We are going to solve this problem, as Peruvians. Congress is a danger, they scheme against the people, but there is nothing for the people. They think they can handle us at the point of a bullet, they want to impose a state of siege. Where do they want to go? Kill us Peruvians against Peruvians?

Obstetrician, originally from Puno

Protester from Puno at the San Marcos National University. Mauricio Morales

I’m an obstetrician, but I quit my job to come fight. I will stay here until victory. As young people we have to make ourselves heard. We come from a forgotten province, unfortunately the presidents do not go there. With the death of our brothers they try to tell us that we are nobody, that we are terrucos (terrorists), that hurts. A president should never treat us that way. If we have chosen him, it is to do something for our Peru. We have all come together, everything is self-convened, with no one to direct it. Each one brings what little they have and we want them to listen to us. That lady who is in the presidency, who challenges us, she is evil, she is bad, she cannot treat us that way. It hurts us Peruvians. We are Peru. We don’t come for money, just because they respect us. They are robbing us, they are humiliating us.

Law student in Lima

Student of the San Marcos National University Mauricio Morales

My name is Víctor, I am 23 years old and I am studying Law. As students we are not oblivious to what is happening. Companions from the regions come and need a place to sleep and rest. We are going to stay until the teammates decide to retire. I will participate in the march and we hope that all our slogans are heard, especially the closure of Congress and Dina’s resignation. These are the changes that our country needs.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region