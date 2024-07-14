When the Soviet Union collapsed and global communism receded, many They hoped that the days of authoritarian leaders cultivating “cults of personality” were over. We had reached the “end of history” and liberal democracy had won. Periodic, peaceful transitions of power between democratically elected officials would be the norm, and no one would dare claim to be infallible, let alone divine.

According to the criteria of

In the Soviet Union, communism could be the only “religion.” And if communism was godless, its opponents concluded, the antidote must be Christianity. Russia’s first post-Soviet president, Boris Yeltsin communicated his democratic spirit in part by declaring himself a Christian. Thus, God, not Lenin, became the measure of the non-dictatorial aspirations of post-Soviet leaders.

But Russia’s current president, Vladimir Putin, has turned this approach on its head, elevating post-Soviet piety to an evangelical level in the service of his dictatorial aims. During a visit to the United States in 2002, Putin’s zeal for speaking of crosses and miracles convinced President George W. Bush – a born-again Christian – that the former KGB lieutenant colonel had “heart and soul.”

The problem with openly religious leaders is that they often try to imbue temporal decisions with the absolutism of their faith.. This is a risk even in a democracy: When Bush met Putin, he was waging a kind of crusade in Afghanistan, and had labeled Iran, Iraq and North Korea the “axis of evil” — a call to arms disguised as a jeremiad. But as Bush’s wars multiplied and dragged on, his ability to rally the faithful diminished, and new elections brought hope for better, less dogmatic leadership.

Putin’s Russia is not so lucky. Unlike Bush, Putin has the power to impose his fanaticism as he sees fitand the Kremlin-organized Russian elections are little more than a cult ritual.

When Putin rails against the West, he often points to its “decline.” Russia – a “distinct civilization” with historic ties to the Byzantine Empire – must lead the defense of “traditional values” such as heterosexuality and the nuclear family.

Although Russia is not a theocracy, Orthodox Christianity, the state religion, has become as all-encompassing as Communism once was. For example, state officials can cancel an anatomy exhibition simply because it might “insult the feelings of the faithful.” And when Putin rails against the West, he often highlights its “decadence.” Russia—a “distinct civilization” with historical ties to the Byzantine Empire—must lead the defense of “traditional values” like heterosexuality and the nuclear family.

Putin does not claim to be divine, but he speaks on his own behalf. The Soviet general secretaries were descendants of the prophets of faith (Lenin, Marx and Engels), and Putin is a modern incarnation of the holy tsars, especially Peter the Great and Catherine the Great, emissaries of God on earth. He is not a fanatic, but rather a man of destiny, uniquely qualified to wage a holy crusade.

Putin has been cultivating this image for a long time. In 2007, a group of Russian Orthodox followers created a new sect based on the belief that Putin is the reincarnation of the apostle Paul, who is returning to fight the antichrist. In the 2010s, Vladislav Surkov, one of Putin’s then close advisers, declared that he was a “white knight” sent by God to save Russia. And following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, references to God and Putin’s special connection to him dominated the official airwaves.

It could be argued that there is nothing unusual or even particularly problematic about invoking faith to comfort or motivate people in times of crisis – even Stalin embraced the Orthodox Church during World War II – people were more likely to support the struggle if they believed God was on their side. Instead, Putin uses religion to justify creating or worsening crises.

Other examples

Share Donald Trump at a rally in Florida. Photo:EFE

Putin is not alone today. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for example, declared earlier this year who has “given himself completely” to God, who gave him “a purpose”Although Modi’s personality cult failed to give his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party a majority in the recent parliamentary elections – Indian democracy has not quite gone the way of Russia’s – he remains the most popular elected leader in the world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (another autocrat in democratic garb) has used religion in a similar way, when in 2020 he declared Istanbul’s iconic Byzantine basilica, Hagia Sophia, a mosque. Some of his followers now claim that he was “sent by Allah” as a hope for Muslims. Since Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party suffered a rare electoral defeat in April (it lost in all major cities across the country), Erdogan has doubled down on religion. For example, he has pushed through changes to school curricula to emphasize religious studies and promote “national values.”

Then there is Donald Trump, the “Orange Jesus” of the American radical right. Trump may not know any Bible verses, but he knows how to whip up religious fervor to unite his base. And for Trump supporters, no claim is too bizarre. In 2021, for example, hundreds of conspiracy theorists and Trump lovers gathered in Dallas, Texas, for the second coming not of Jesus but of John F. Kennedy Jr., who they believed would become vice president when Trump was inexplicably reinstated as president.

Leaders who claim to have divine missions are leaders who seek to increase their power and extend their dominion.ideally indefinitely. Putin has already achieved that goal, and Modi and Erdogan have marched in the same direction. But Trump could represent the gravest danger. The possibility that if he wins the presidency in November, the US will not hold elections in 2028 cannot be ignored.

NINA L. KHRUSHCHEVA*

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

NEW YORK

Professor of International Affairs at The New School, she is co-author, with Jeffrey Tayler, of ‘In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven Time Zones’ (St. Martin’s Press, 2019).