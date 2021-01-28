The wounds that the covid is causing in the Spanish labor market are bleeding thousands of workers and entrepreneurs, who try not to take the gigantic consequences of the reduction in activity away from them. Despite the lifeline of temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) to which many of them have seized to stay afloat, mobility restrictions due to health imperative continue to cause a large majority to continue without being able to carry out a day ordinary work. Some of those affected resort to terms such as “despair”, “sadness” or “resignation” to portray with fine lines what they have experienced in recent months, waiting for once the vaccination program is completed, everything returns to a longed-for stage of normality.

Miguel Ángel Castro, 57 years old

“Uncertainty kills us”

Miguel’s message, affected by an ERTE since March, arrives at two fifteen in the morning: “I had to tell you a general feeling. Uncertainty kills us ”. A few hours have passed since the telephone conversation in which this 57-year-old waiter tells, with a young tone of voice, how his colleagues and he, a UGT delegate on the committee, feel after so many months without activity. In that talk he talks about “concern”, then, “like the washing machine [en referencia a la mente] it doesn’t stop ”, he raises the tone.

Until now, Miguel Ángel Castro had not stopped working in 36 years. Always in hotels. Since 2001 he has been serving customers in the restaurant of the Hotel Florida Norte, in Madrid. There he came from Candás, in Asturias, where he worked in another establishment of what was then the same chain. His routine has changed a lot: he no longer starts work at seven or eight in the morning and continues until early afternoon. Now part of that time is dedicated to “being in contact with colleagues”, but then he stays at home: “I have become very hermit, and it is not good.” He makes an amendment proposal: “I have to start dating.”

Despite this “uncertainty” in which he is, he defends the ERTE. “Blessed. It is the way to keep jobs and we continue to contribute ”. Although then he remembers that he had problems the first month to collect it and that his income has remained at just over half of his salary. “The bills arrive the same and the mortgage is the same,” he adds. He quickly clarifies that his situation has been bearable because his wife works and has not been affected by any employment regulations, “only that she has had to telework.” From his position as union delegate, he does know of cases in which the situation has been more difficult: “If only one salary enters a house, or if both work in the same sector …”.

Miguel believes that returning to the situation that the hotel sector was experiencing before March 2020 will not be something quick. “Street bars are not the same as lodging. It will take time for people to travel again. It is a global issue. In hotels, it is not enough for us to improve only the situation in Madrid. And people will take time to regain confidence. It’s going to cost ”. Hence, one of their first concerns is that “the company will endure.” “Closed hotels suffer a lot,” he continues. He also fears that this will lead to abuse and, the union member speaks, asks the Government that when the limit situation is exceeded “outsourcing in the sector is a cancer.”

All this situation leads him to think about the crisis and how old he is, “57 years for 58”. “I have 61-year-old colleagues who already see it differently and the younger ones can move. But at a certain age, those of us in the middle, this overwhelms us ”.

Estrella Alvarez, 37 years old

“Of the 25 that we were, they only stayed with five”

Although she had not completed a year in the costume company where she had started working last October, when the pandemic was already hitting commerce hard, Estrella Alvarez decided that they would dispense with her nine months later, in July, and despite having signed an indefinite contract, it did not take him entirely by surprise. “I worked together with another colleague in the IT section, where we took everything related to the website, orders, design orders with third parties … It was an important part, because 95% of what was sold was on-line. Despite the fact that they had hired me to do a series of specific tasks, from the beginning they told me that after I finished with them they wanted to continue counting on me, but when the pandemic began to hit hard they saw that it was not possible ”, acknowledges this 37-year-old orensana, married with a young son.

From the first blows of the pandemic, the situation began to be compromised. “At the beginning we started teleworking and this did not cause major problems, since I could do my work from home with total normality. But as the pandemic took a toll and the company’s resources got smaller, my bosses began to decide who they could do without, ”he explains. “As my partner could take 100% of the section, and I had not been put in an ERTE from the beginning, because you cannot hire a computer scientist for campaigns and it was a bit difficult to justify, they decided to fire me,” he adds.

His old company, Don Disfraz, located in Ponteareas (Pontevedra), is one of the most powerful within this textile niche not only in Spain, but also at a European level. But the cataract of sanitary restrictions led to the shelving of parties and meetings, the main focus of sales, so the company had to take drastic measures. “In the department where I worked, they supported my partner, but in general, of the 25 that made up the company, they only kept five,” recalls Álvarez. Her departure, which occurred a few days before she moved to another flat to be closer to work, brought her back to a familiar scene. “In recent years I had changed a lot of work, I had even been freelance. So as it is something quite common for me, when I saw myself unemployed I said: ‘One more time!’ ”, She confesses.

However, when the four months in which he had the right to collect unemployment were nearing the end, in December he found a new job and became part of the Bilbao technology solutions company Irontec. “The truth is that I could not be happier. Right now I am teleworking and although in a normal situation I would have had to spend at least two months there, I hope to be able to do so when the pandemic ends, ”he confesses. In fact, turning your home into a workspace doesn’t seem to bother you too much. “It is the only good thing that the covid has brought us, that many people have realized that this remote work formula is also possible in Spain,” he added. “So, even if you have to work, you don’t miss out on family life either,” he adds.

Ángel Aguilera, 52 years old

“More than help what we need is a rescue”

Ángel Aguilera’s tone of voice on the other end of the phone reflects the exhaustion and despair of a small businessman who sees how his expenses pile up without being able to see a horizon in which he can start his business again. Since 2011, this 52-year-old entrepreneur is the owner of the Atrezza company, dedicated to the rental of furniture for fairs, stands and events. An activity that since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March of last year cannot be carried out due to health restrictions. “The billing I have right now is 0,” he acknowledges with a regret that goes through the telephone line. “I am without activity, living with a self-employed help of 1,200 euros a month with which I pay my bills, and with more than a million euros of furniture standing in the warehouse,” he details. This space, with a capacity of 3,000 square meters, is located in Aljavir, a small municipality 26 kilometers from Madrid. The accounts he has made of what it means to keep it closed are scary: “The company costs me 20,000 euros every month. So it can be said that the pandemic has cost me 220,000 euros so far ”.

From the outset, it took advantage of an ERTE in which the ten workers that the company had are immersed, and who will still remain in it after it has been renewed thanks to the extension agreed by the Government. But this is not a comfort at all. “You wake up some days wanting to work and others to stay in bed, because at least that way I don’t generate more expenses,” he jokes, sneaking through a tiny crack the only sentence of the whole talk that does not ooze unease. As soon as he details the future prospects of his company, the mood changes again: “More than a help, what we need is a rescue. Right now or you go bankrupt, or you go into debt or you close ”. That contained rage sprouts more strongly when, being any bad moment to encounter a pandemic like the current one, remember that this has arrived just in the year in which it was planned to start generating profits. “Our perspective when we started in 2011 was that from the eighth year we could start to make the investment profitable, and suddenly this comes,” he laments.

Although it has tried to reduce those fixed expenses that bleed its accounts by accessing some State aid, such as ICO credits, – “I asked for two and thanks to them and with what I had saved I was throwing away last year” -, right now it begins to have nothing to turn to. “I have the furniture stored there, and I know I have to continue and endure, because I understand that this will happen and it will cost me to reactivate it. But what else can I do now? Is it raining badly? And what do I do tomorrow? What do I do? ”He wonders. Surely the statement that best reflects her agony is the one she uses as a summary of her entire situation: “I have not done anything to find myself in this situation. I have done the management of my company well ”.