As rescuers work to find survivors under the rubble of the building that collapsed in Miami, social networks began to circulate Photos of some of the people who are missing in the midst of tragedy.

So far, the authorities confirmed that at least a person died and that several were injured. In addition, official sources detailed that 102 were located and another 99 remain missing, between them nine Argentines.

“We are going to show some of the people that their loved ones reported as missing,” published CBS Miami journalist Frances Wang and shared some of those faces of those who still could not be located.

Maggie Vazquez-Bello and Francis Plasencia. The two women were staying in unit 411. Their relatives do not know anything about them.

Maggie Vazquez-Bello (left) and Francis Plasencia (right) were in the building.

Gil and Betty Guerra. The couple had recently moved into the Champlain Towers building.



Gil and Betty were new neighbors in the building.

Juan Mora, his wife Ana and their son Juan. They lived in apartment 1011, with a beautiful view of the sea.



Juan Mora was in the building that collapsed.



Ana and Juan Mora.

Linda March. A friend reported her missing. He is a resident of a penthouse inside the collapsed building. A television station captured images of how the unit was destroyed.



Linda March, resident of a penthouse within the complex of the tragedy.

Manuel Lafont. He is 54 years old. He had originally been identified as the rescued Argentine. But he is American-Cuban and has not yet been found, as confirmed by his ex to Clarín.



Manuel Lafont (54), the man who disappeared in the collapse of a building in Miami, along with his ex-wife, Colombian Adriana Lafont (41), who confirmed that he had not yet been found. Facebook photo

Michael Altman. His family has already checked the hospitals in the area and submitted a report to the authorities.



Michael Altman, one of the missing persons after the building collapse in Miami.

André Levine. It was reported among the missing by local media. He is 28 years old.



Andre Levine, 28, is wanted by his loved ones.

Vishal Patel, Brahna and their daughter Aishani, One year old, is one of the families that is wanted in Miami. According to her relatives, the woman is pregnant.



Vishal Patel, his wife Bhavna and their daughter Aishani were reported missing by their relatives.

Marina Azen. Relatives say Marina lived in the building for about 20 years, they hope to find her in one of the hospitals.



Marina Azen.

The whole Pettengill family. They were also reported among the people who would have been in the place before the collapse.



The Pettengills, missing in the Miami landslide.

Brad Cohen. The family advised that both this doctor and his brother are missing.



Brad Cohen, missing with his brother.

Moses Rodan. He is 28 years old and lived in unit 308 of the complex that collapsed.



Moises Rodan with his girlfriend.

Raymond and Mercedes Urgelles. Both 61 years old, they are wanted by their relatives.



Raymond and Mercedes Urgelles, two of the missing people in Miami.

Nicky Langesfeld and Luis Sadovnic. They lived on the eighth floor and are on the wanted list.



Nicky Langesfeld and Luis Sadovnic,

Angela Velásquez, Julio Velásquez, Theresa Velásquez and Roselyn Luke. A woman named Pilar Martínez Joseph published a post on Facebook next to the photograph of the four, and two phone numbers. Later, journalist Wang reported that Luke had been found.



Three of those missing in the Miami landslide and one of the people later found.

Elaine Sabino. Another of the neighbors of the complex that could not yet be located.



Elaine sabino

Judy Spiegel, 66 years old. Her children tell through tears that they do not give up the hope that they will find her alive.



Judy Spiegel is 66 years old and was at the scene of the tragedy.

Stelle Hedaya. A friend said they talked on the phone last night for an hour and a half and now she can’t reach Estelle.



Stelle Hedaya, another of the people who is wanted by rescuers,

The Cattarossi family. Another of the groups that were reported missing this Thursday.



The Cattarossi family, disappeared in the Miami landslide.

Miriam and Arnie Notkin. The city of Miami Beach included them in the list of disappeared.



Miriam and Arnie Notkin, in a family photo.

Frank and Anne Kleiman, Nancy Kleiman, Deborah Berezdivin, Ilan Naiybryf, Jay Kleiman. They are also wanted for hours.



Six faces of the people who make up the Kleiman family, missing since the Miami collapse.

Luis Andrés Bermúdez, 26, and her mom Ana Ortiz. A cousin of theirs said that they were in unit 702 and that Luis has muscular dystrophy and cannot walk alone or even scream for help.



Luis Andrés Bermúdez and his mother Ana Ortiz, residents of Unit 702.

Lawrence and your dad Alfredo Leone. A family friend related that they were in unit 512. His mother was out of town and was flying back to Miami tonight.



Lorenzo and his father Alfredo Leone are wanted after the collapse.

Edgar gonzalez is missing. While his wife Angela and their 16-year-old daughter Devon managed to survive and are hospitalized. Angela’s pelvis was crushed, but somehow she was able to get out with her daughter.



There is no trace of Edgar González after the building fell. His wife and daughters were rescued.

Dick Augustine. He is wanted by his relatives. His apartment was on the 10th floor of the complex that collapsed.



Dick Augustine had an apartment on the tenth floor.

