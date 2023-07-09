It will be right after the ad break. By then, in the only face-to-face of the campaign, on Monday at ten o’clock at night on Antena 3, La Sexta and Onda Cero, Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo will have been clashing non-stop for 40 minutes about the economy and social policy. It is a space in which the president moves more comfortably due to the good employment and growth data, although the PP leader is convinced that he also has many assets when appealing to the middle class, which is suffering a strong loss of purchasing power .

After the break for publicity, the only moment when Sánchez and Feijóo will be able to speak with their advisers —their chiefs of Cabinet will be there: Óscar López with the president and Marta Varela with the head of the opposition—, the moment will probably be the most tense and decisive: the block of debate on the post-electoral pacts. There are 23 minutes that can define the entire campaign. The two play a lot in this face to face. Any mistake can be fatal. Leaders of the PSOE and the PP who are very close to both leaders who are preparing the debate with them agree: the pacts are the key to the meeting. That and the tone that both adopt during the duel.

Feijóo built the campaign for the municipal elections of 28-M on the PSOE agreements with Bildu, but now the tables have been turned and the left has managed to make the great axis of this campaign the PP government pacts with Vox. And Sánchez, according to PSOE sources, goes with all the artillery to convince viewers that if they vote for the PP they are not only supporting Feijóo, but that they will be making Santiago Abascal Vice President of the Government and involving the extreme right and its program , which was presented on Friday, in the Executive of a country like Spain, a pioneer in social rights.

Sánchez has at his disposal, as dialectical artillery, the most brutal phrases of Vox leaders to whom the PP has given institutional charges, the most controversial decisions of city councils governed by the two parties or the complaints of censorship of a work by Virginia Woolf in one municipality or to a Disney movie in another because there is a scene of a kiss between two women in it. The PSOE needs its potential voters to visualize that Vox is no longer a diffuse threat, it is no longer the fear of the extreme right that worked in 2019 and stopped doing so afterwards: now it is a reality, it already governs with the PP and they are beginning to see each other the results. The Socialists have designed a campaign reminiscent of that of 2008, which, in the face of an enormous mobilization of the right —Mariano Rajoy received 10.2 million votes— achieved another even greater one from the left —José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero reached 11.2 million , an unthinkable record today.

Feijóo, on the contrary, according to PP sources, is preparing a battery of responses to prevent Sánchez from dragging him into the Vox pit and above all to visualize that the alternative is a government supported by ERC and Bildu.

The two politicians are preparing the debate conscientiously, because they know that almost the entire campaign is at stake there. Both teams have plenty of cards, charts, and data ready for the leaders to memorize. Sánchez starts with the advantage of having been in government for five years, with all the data and debates in his head, while Feijóo has been in national politics for just over a year and also in the opposition. In the president’s environment they trust in that difference and in the blunders of the PP leader with some data, but they also know that he is a tough politician with a lot of experience.

In any case, more important than the numbers and gimmicky phrases — each candidate is receiving dozens of them as suggestions from all sorts of sources — is the tone. And there is a lot of work being done on both teams.

There is a decisive political key. The two are fighting for a borderline center space with votes that can switch blocks. According to the survey of 40dB. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, the agreements with Vox and a pre-campaign with many contradictory messages in the PP are managing to stop this transfer of votes from the PSOE to the PP, which has reached 9%, but Sánchez needs something more than that: he has to reverse that trend to have a chance of governing. “Those are the votes that matter the most, the transfers between the two big parties, because they are worth double. It is one of yours and one less of the other block, and they can suppose many deputies. A good part of the campaign is there”, explains a leader.

And for this reason, and despite the fact that the debates in the Senate between Sánchez and Feijóo have been very tough, both are taking great care of their tone this time. They have to be forceful but not too aggressive. Sánchez in this campaign is changing the record, in interviews he has shown himself to be closer, admits mistakes, seeks complicity with the electorate that may be upset with some controversial decisions, such as pardons for prisoners of the process or his pact with ERC to modify the Penal Code and try to reduce the punishment of the pro-independence leaders. In his environment they point out that it will be “correct and respectful” and that in no case does he underestimate his rival, but he trusts that the management of these five years and the economic data will give him arguments to try to deactivate the anti-Sanchismo that Feijóo will appeal to.

The leader of the PP, according to sources from this party, will try to draw another profile of the president, tougher, which generates a lot of rejection not only on the right but among more temperate voters. And above all, he will insistently influence Sánchez’s changes of opinion and will offer himself as a moderate ruler who has come to make a quiet change “without revenge”, as he said this week. But the PSOE leader will also try to point out the other Feijóo, the one who agrees with Vox, the one who speaks of a “hard divorce” to refer to a case of gender violence by the leader of the ultras in the Valencian Community or also changes his mind : with the pacts with the extreme right, with the dialogue table with the Generalitat —the PP had to qualify an interview with its president in The Newspaper of Spain where he said he would keep her. And he will also recover decisions that Feijóo made in Galicia and that contradict his line.

While Sánchez suspended an act that he had in Plasencia (Cáceres) on Saturday to focus on the debate, Feijóo maintains his agenda and this Sunday he will hold one of the central rallies of the campaign, in the Pontevedra bullring. The PP leader will also spend many hours preparing for the duel, according to his surroundings, but on Saturday he mocked the concentration of his rival: “Sánchez has locked himself in to prepare the debate. He asked us for six, but if he needs four days to prepare each debate, he was going to need two electoral campaigns, ”he boasted from Corrales del Vino (Zamora).

The two teams are concentrating on the tone and the most resounding phrases, which will later resonate in headlines and talk shows for several days, but above all they are trying to scrutinize what the rival will do, the possible surprises. And in this part there is a huge elephant in the room that no one clarifies if it will come out, although it has possibilities: Marcial Dorado, the tobacco smuggler who was a friend of Feijóo at the end of the nineties —when the PP leader was already in politics— and who years later was convicted of drug trafficking.

Sánchez has already raised this matter in a control session in Congress. But he never quoted it again, and now he has to decide if and how he uses it as a weapon, lest it backfire. Up to now, Feijóo has managed to prevent this photograph from taking its toll on him, with the idea that it is a very old issue and that he did not know what Dorado was doing at that time.

The objectives are very different for the two candidates. Sánchez needs to install the feeling of a comeback that is growing in the PSOE, convince his potential electorate that there is a party, and that is why he has to risk more. Feijóo wants to consolidate his advantage and stop a possible recovery of the left, and therefore he will avoid risks and be more conservative, so much so that he has refused to attend the rest of the debates. Everything is very prepared and thought out. But when the head-to-head starts, there are two playing and no one can control everything. The campaign can change in those 90 minutes. And with her, an election that seemed decided.