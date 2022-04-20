President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking re-election in the April 24 elections, and the head of the National Association, Marine Le Pen, met in an expected television debate. The two candidates gave their contrasting arguments on issues that are the focus of French concerns, such as purchasing power, the Ukraine war, the European Union, pensions, the environment, technology, education and security.

The current president, who is seeking reelection in the April 24 elections, and the head of the far-right National Grouping party presented their arguments on the various issues that focus the attention of French society.

The debate opened with the question: Why would he or she be the best president of the Republic?

A first question that has already begun to show the contrasting positions between the two candidates. Marine Le Pen promised a France “of solidarity”, in which she would fight against widespread precariousness and the uncertain future facing, as she pointed out, much of French society. The candidate of the National Association was called “the other way” for citizens.

While the current president, Emmanuel Macron, highlighted the crises he has faced during his five-year term: the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, about which he assured that he had tried to make “the best decisions”. The president assured that he would build an independent France, with strong relations with Europe and in which there would be an improvement in daily life.

The two candidates presented their arguments, but also took the opportunity to attack their opponent. Macron referred to Le Pen’s “cynicism”, while the AN candidate called the current president a “liar”.

The debate was especially heated when they discussed purchasing power, Franco-Russian relations, the transition to clean energy and religious expressions in French territory.

Purchasing power, the top issue of the presidential campaign

“I feel compelled to be the spokesperson for the French,” said Marine le Pen when asked about purchasing power.

The candidate said that she has seen, during her campaign, the problems that affect citizens in different parts of the French territory due to salaries that are not enough “to reach the end of the month.”

Le Pen noted that purchasing power would be a priority if elected. To do this, he proposed lowering energy and fuel taxes. He assured that thanks to these reductions he will be able to redistribute some 12,000 million euros to the French.

At the same time, he said that he will help the teachers, who are paid less than in other European countries, the students who work and the most vulnerable people.

For his part, Emmanuel Macron assured that the purchasing power of the middle class and the popular classes has increased, but admitted that it is a complicated situation. “There is anger and difficult ends of months for people,” he said.

Macron promised that he will block energy prices, which he assured is much more effective than reducing VAT, as his opponent wants. The president criticized that the AN candidate had voted against the so-called “rate shield”, which would block the increase in energy prices.

In addition, the president said that the best way to improve purchasing power is to fight against unemployment. He also assured that there would be an increase in the minimum wage and pensions.

Macron criticized Le Pen’s proposal, with which the candidate ensures that there will be a 10% increase in wages. A promise that she cataloged as having no foundation.

The war in Ukraine: a conflict that directly touches the French elections

Another of the expected points were the candidates’ proposals on how to deal with the conflict in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron assured that the role of France and Europe has been essential for the Ukrainians to have been able to resist the Russian advance.

The president affirmed that he will continue to send aid for the defense and also for the attack of the Ukrainian forces.

He also promised to fight for long-term European security and for guarantees that the conflict does not cross the bloc’s borders. “We are nobody’s vassals,” he concluded.

For her part, Marine Le Pen reiterated her solidarity with the Ukrainian people. The candidate herself also said that she supported the measures taken by the Macron government and even the sanctions.

But she pointed out her two objections: the delivery of weapons, which for her could be constituted as a “co-belligerence”, and the blockade of gas and energy imports from Russia.

The last point, he assures, will only affect the French, if not and will bring “cataclysmic” consequences, he said.

Despite this, Emmanuel Macron brought out Le Pen’s links with Russia. He referred to the loan that the candidate contracted from a Russian bank. Something that, according to the president, means that when he addresses Vladimir Putin “he is not talking to another leader, he is talking to his banker.” At the same time, he criticized his opponent’s celebration of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The AN candidate defended herself by stating that in France they had not granted her any loans so she had to do so in Russia and made reference to a tweet in which, in 2014, she said that she supported a “free Ukraine”. She concluded by saying that Macron had received Putin after the annexation of Crimea.

Membership in the European Union: a point of contrasts

One of the main differences between the two candidates, not only in this debate but also in their first meeting in 2017, is France’s link with the European Union.

President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his desire to strengthen the bloc’s sovereignty in order to increase France’s sovereignty.

At the same time, he referred to Le Pen’s “hidden” proposal, which he claimed is “to leave the euro”. A wish that he strongly criticized.

Macron also made explicit his belief in the European Union’s engine of the alliance between France and Germany.

For her part, the AN candidate assured that European sovereignty does not contemplate French sovereignty, the one that, as she promised, she will seek to defend. Le Pen said that she wants to stay in the EU but that she will change it from within.

He also stated that he does not advocate increasing free trade agreements, which he says sacrifice multiple French products.

Above all, he disagreed with displaced workers who take their money to “other countries”.

Le Pen raised the tone of the conversation when she criticized Macron and the French country’s leaders for, in her opinion, not defending French interests before the European Commission.

“Perhaps he was not in the Commission long enough,” Macron replied.

Two views on the pension system

The AN candidate assured that she would change the course of pensions if she reached the Elysée Palace. “I propose a progressive system: everyone who started working before the age of 20 will be able to retire at 60, and then gradually they will be 62,” she explained.

Le Pen criticized her rival’s proposal for retirement at age 65, calling it “an unbearable injustice”.

In response, Emmanuel Macron pointed out that his opponent’s promises do not have an economic basis.

“I want to continue improving pensions and place them at a minimum of 1,100 euros. I don’t want to raise taxes. I don’t want to increase our debt. So there is only one way to finance yourself: work more,” she concluded.