For three days, until Wednesday, the facade of the Murcia Cathedral is going to undergo a graphic and characterization study to know the state of the stones and what treatments have to be carried out to improve its condition and prevent further shedding.

According to the architect responsible for this restoration, Juan de Dios de la Hoz, a laser scan of the entire facade is being done to obtain the “most accurate and truthful” information on the state in which it is found.

In addition, a stone characterization is being carried out with a crane to collect samples of different types of stone. “It is not necessary to make drills or holes or anything, since there are remains of the different stones that have been detached and have fallen on the cornices,” says the Diocese of Cartagena in a statement. With these pieces of stone different analyzes are made, from tests in the laboratory with X-rays or electron microscope, to studies of color or porosity.

«When you have finished analyzing the state of the façade stones, The different types of treatments will also be analyzed, so that when the works are carried out we know which are the treatments that work best when applying them, whether they are mortars, patinas, removing salts, cleaning, etc. ”, explains the architect.