The Fabulous Fear Machine is one strategic narrative from the pulp horror style in which they spread conspiracy theories and false myths around the world, trying to make nations fall prey to fear and paranoia, so that they can take advantage of them.

The player plays the Master of the Machine who has the task of creating and spreading absurd stories and various conspiracies, trying to influence the most hidden and dark areas of the human brain.

Once a story is put into circulation, you have to watch how it is picked up by the media, then feed it by trying to make it grow in size and effectiveness.

To oppose our work will be competitors, who will spread their stories trying to take all the advantages of the case, as well as the lovers of the truth.

Stories, to be more effective, must be tailored to populations. So the player will have to visit different parts of the world to learn their traditions and understand their culture.

The theme it is one of the most demanding and very current ones. Note the graphic style, which incorporates that of pulp comics. However the narration is very serious, as are the bases from which the action develops.

Currently The Fabulous Fear Machine doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can download one if you want demo from Steamto experience it for yourself.