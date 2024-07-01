Video of Russian Armed Forces’ strike with FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian Armed Forces post in New York published

A video has appeared online showing the moment a Russian heavy-duty aerial bomb hit the control center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The footage was published by the Telegram channel “Iznanka”.

The video shows a powerful explosion in the building and it being engulfed in flames. It is explained that the building was completely destroyed as a result of a three-ton FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb hitting it.

The use of FAB-3000 against the command post of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 41st separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Novgorodskoye (New York) was reported on June 30. At that time, it became known that about 60 Ukrainian servicemen and several vehicles had been destroyed.

The FAB-3000 is the most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb in service with the Aerospace Forces.

Currently, the FAB-3000 is the most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS). Military expert, head of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Andrey Koshkin explained in an interview with Lenta.ru that the main damaging effects of the FAB are the shock wave and fragments, which make it possible to strengthen the damaging field. These FABs are dropped from a height of up to 16 kilometers, the speed is usually 1200 kilometers, this bomb carries more than 1300 kilograms of TNT.

Several months ago, military engineers managed to develop a universal planning and correction module (UMPK) for a three-ton bomb. Thanks to this, the munitions are capable of flying several dozen kilometers after being dropped, while the carrier aircraft remains outside the range of enemy air defense systems.

This decision turned out to be controversial – some experts pointed out a number of shortcomings when equipping the FAB-3000 UMPC. Thus, the author of the Telegram channel Fighterbomber argued that the power of a three-ton bomb is only slightly greater than the power of a one and a half ton FAB-1500, while a standard carrier aircraft is capable of taking off with just one FAB-3000 or three “one and a half” bombs, respectively, the effectiveness of each combat sortie gets smaller. He called the five-hundred-kilogram OFZAB-500 bomb, which has a high-explosive fragmentation and incendiary effect, the “standard” aerial bomb. In addition, Fighterbomber added, its own UMPC was also designed for this ammunition.

The most powerful high-explosive bomb in the arsenal of the Aerospace Forces is the nine-ton FAB-9000. However, it can only be launched from strategic bombers of the Tu-22 type, which is only possible under the condition of complete air dominance and the enemy’s lack of air defense systems. It is difficult to install a UMPC on it to increase the flight range due to the excessive weight of the bomb itself. However, it is likely that such work is still underway.