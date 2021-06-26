London (Reuters)

The Football Association’s chief executive, Mark Bellingham, has told British media that the FA wants Gareth Southgate to stay until after the 2022 World Cup.

The 50-year-old has led England to the last 16 of the European Championship, where they face Germany on Tuesday. The English coach also led his country to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and third place in the first edition of the 2019 Nations League.

And the Daily Mail quoted Blingham as saying: “We would definitely like him to continue beyond his current contract, Gareth knows exactly how we feel about him, and he is confident that we know he is doing a great job and we want him to continue, we will enter into formal negotiations after this tournament, but if you ask me I will say yes, we would like.” in its continuation.

And he added: Did he hint that he wanted it? We didn’t get to that point of conversation, he has our absolute support because we see that he has done an amazing job both on and off the pitch. Southgate took over as England coach in 2016 after the departure of Sam Allardyce and signed a new contract in 2018 that expires after the World Cup, but the FA want to extend the contract.

“In every game we want to win and we believe it gives us the best chance to do that,” said Blingham.

“We reached the semi-finals at the World Cup and had a great performance in the Nations League and some amazing matches, and even in matches where we didn’t perform well we did what we wanted.