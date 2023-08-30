Liverpool captain Van Dyck received a direct red card by referee John Brooks, nearly half an hour after the start of last Sunday’s match, due to a foul against Newcastle’s Alexander Isak at the edge of the penalty area.

During the VAR review of the incident, the Dutch defender appeared to argue with Brooks.

The FA said in a statement: “The allegations indicate that the defender acted inappropriately or used abusive or insulting words towards the match referee after being sent off in the 29th minute.”

Van Dyck will have until next Friday to respond to the charge.