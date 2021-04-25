The SailGP Bermuda Grand Prix is already underway and the Spanish ship F50 Win gives off good feelings and numbers. After the first day, Spain occupies the fifth position just four points behind Japan, second, and France, third. Australia He is the leader and he has not given any option to his rivals after winning the three tests of the day.

The F50 Victoria, with Phil Robertson at the helm, started the Grand Prix with a good fifth place in the first round. But the best was yet to come and that is that, in the second round, joy was unleashed among the Spanish expedition as they crossed the finish line in third position, 1:04 behind Australia and Japan. Of course, it was not a placid race because the Spanish team got a scare before facing the last stage. He was about to capsize.

In general, it was a very good day in which the spectators could enjoy the F50 on the waters of Hamilton and it is that more than 30 knots of wind were experienced. Already in the third and last race of the day, the F50 Victoria suffered problems in the sensor of the hydraulic, that dragged from before the first test, and this took its toll because he could only be sixth.

Florian Trittel, member of the Spanish SailGP team, was happy for the role played on this first day and that is “We have had very good conditions. The team has lived up to it. Although the hydraulics have given us problems throughout the race and that has conditioned the result a lot, but we are dribbling very well and it is going to be a great season”. Looking ahead to the second and final day, the entire fleet will play two tests and the first three classified will play the final podium in a single round, starting again from scratch.

CLASSIFICATION (First day)

1. Australia (Tom Slingsby), 30 p

2. Japan (Natthan Outteridge), 23 p

3 France (Billy Besson), 23 p

4. United States (Jimmy Spithill), 20 p

5 Spain (Phil Robertson), 19 p

6.Great Britain (Ben Ainslie), 17 p

7. New Zealand (Peter Burling), 11 p

8.Denmark (Nicolai Sehested), 11p