Formula 1 premieres format, an Oscar, Grammy or Goya -style gala, with its red carpet, pilots and companions of luxury dresses, costumes and models, champagne at the tables, musical performances, a hungst appearance presenter and, above all, the American -style show … That seeks the property of this sport, Liberty. A night and agile event, entertaining in which cars, the decoration of advertising, was the least attractive of the organization.

Each team had seven minutes To squeeze them to your liking. In that time condensation, which the content gurus ensures that any meeting must be channeled, the teams showed their arguments to convince the jury of the public in an open and popular event.

Sauber opens the gala with its pilots, Bortoleto and Hulkenberg, its fluorine green color and a drum battery in the same tone greeting staff. Future is its motto.

Williams, Carlos Sainz’s new team that shares a steering wheel with Alex Albon. His bet is the success story of the team with the innovation that the present represents, reconstruction. “I like the event,” says Sainz, who had previously remembered that “it will be difficult to enter the points, in the top ten.”

Racing Bulls, former Toro Rosso and Alpha Tauri, dedicates his time to familiarize people with their name change through an eternal video in which street people are the protagonist. Tsunoda and Hadjar present the car, which is white. Another change.

The gala passes, fun, and the public boo the International Federation (FIA) when it is quoted. It happens in all sports. The referees are the sack of blows on all sides.

Haas, red and white, gives the car more preponderance than anyone. Bored. Bearman and Ocon, the highest couple on the grill. Alpine wonders if we are dreaming, while the cameras focus on Briatore leader of the team. It is not collapintthe desired Argentine, who will act as a pilot reserves, but Gasly and Doohan.

Arrives Aston Martin and its long impact. It is the brightest, a modern video with Alonso and Stroll driving a boat for Thames with James Bond’s background music. The pilots appear in the stands, with the street suit and the helmet. Another video with the history of the team, its presence in all motor categories, stands out for its elegance. A symphony of musicians with violins gives entrance to the green car. “You have seen the most beautiful car, enjoy the night,” says Alonso.

Mercedes He releases his message, each dream needs a team. A lot of car, silver and black, and his partner of pilots, the young Antonelli and Russell. Little story.

Red Bull It is the house of the messes. There are pitos for Chris Horner, the chief of the team, “despite everything, enjoy,” he says annoying. A short -filming style video with urban culture content, far from cars, greets the public. They appear Verstapenn and Lawson at a street party, but surprise, the world champion does not speak, keep silent, avoids the anger that falls every year in Silverstone.

Ferrari honors his creator, Enzo Ferrari, that today he would be 128 years old, in a review of his legendary history. “We belong to the races,” says the promo. The public goes crazy with Hamilton, new in Ferrari and star of the night. You hardly hear when asked. “I’m full of energy and life,” he says.

The champion car builders, McLarenit is the last. Maybe the World Cup favorites, with Norris and Piastri. Nothing remarkable, except for the cup that remembers the best team of the last year.