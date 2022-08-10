Stop the clock – the first customer cars are now being assembled. There are 1,794 days between the first announcement of the Mercedes-AMG One and the start of production. So almost five years. And that for a powertrain that actually already existed. Mercedes has admitted before that they had seriously underestimated the difficulty of converting an F1 engine for street use. Starting from scratch would probably have been easier.

But hey, they’re here. The Mercedes-AMG One is finally ready and the F1 street car is now being produced. The brand shares the good news with a series of photos from the factory, which show just how small such a V6 engine from F1 actually is. And how big the drive unit will be when all parts are mounted. Below you can see the tiny lower block of the 1.6-litre V6 engine. Aw, cute.

The petrol engine produces 574 hp on its own, which is quite impressive for such a small thing. A turbo is needed for that, which is still on the V6. In addition, there is still a seven-speed automatic transmission and an electric motor. With all the hybrid systems, manifolds and accessories, it suddenly becomes a hefty power unit, as you can see below.

With the help of two more electric motors on the front axle, the Mercedes-AMG One eventually produces 1,063 hp. Against this is a weight of 1,695 kilograms. Five years later, these specifications have already been surpassed left and right, but it is still very cool that you can hit the road with an authentic F1 engine in the Mercedes-AMG One.

Further specifications Mercedes-AMG One

The AMG One is not slow by the way. The 0-100 time is 2.9 seconds, the 0-200 time is 7 seconds and the 300 km/h takes the car from standstill in 15.6 seconds. The top speed is 352 km/h. More than you will need on the way to the supermarket. AMG builds only 275 copies of the F1 car with MOT obligation.

Also read: The Aston Martin Valkyrie has already been delivered in the Netherlands

50 specialists assemble the Mercedes-AMG One in Coventry, England. Mercedes factory drivers test all units before going to AMG headquarters in Affalterbach. Every customer receives a technical briefing there, so that he or she learns how to use the car.