The head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, confirmed that “the United States and its allies” continue to create security threats on Russia’s western borders.

The Netherlands and Denmark have agreed to deliver their F-16 fighters to Ukraine, and the Netherlands plans to send the first promised fighters to Kiev in 2024, and the matter remains dependent on the actual step and the extent of the Russian response.

In this context, two researchers spoke to Sky News Arabia about the explanations for the announcement of the take-off of F-16 planes from NATO air bases in Europe to support Kiev in its war against Moscow. Is this step a tool of actual support or a war of words?

Russian deterrence strategy

Hoffman Marchenko, an expert at the Russian National Center for Military Studies, believes that following the leak of news about F-16 fighter jets taking off from NATO bases to participate in Ukraine’s war against Russia, this is what prompted the latter to issue clear and announced warnings through the Kremlin and from… President Vladimir Putin said that this would be considered the participation of NATO forces in the war and there would be widespread retaliation.

Hoffman Marchenko, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, said that NATO knows that American goals at the current stage may lead to Europe entering into a comprehensive and direct war with Russia. Therefore, these moves come to put pressure on the Russian side by entering F-16 fighters with high power and effective firing range on Russian targets.

Hoffman Marchenko reviewed a number of factors that confirm Russia's success in implementing its deterrence strategy against the West:

Russia's successive threats that its use of its nuclear arsenal is possible if Western and American threats grow.

The success of Russia's deterrence strategy regarding Western powers' support for Ukraine has resulted in a recent decline in NATO's support for Kiev.

The fate of Western tanks in the Ukraine war is not far from the minds of NATO countries, including the British Challenger 2 and the German Leopard.

The reluctance of Western countries to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters is linked to a number of factors, the most important of which is the Ukrainian army’s lack of pilots and air navigators capable of using and benefiting from that air power.

The West realizes that Russia has 40N6 missiles designated for the S-400 missile systems, which are extremely powerful and long-range, and which can intercept and shoot down the F-16 after being deployed at forward airports.

A renewed advertising campaign

In this context, the Russian academic in international politics, Dimitri Viktorovich, says that the issue of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighters is not new, as the announcement of the supply of this type of fighter to Kiev has been announced, and it is something that the Westerners have pledged to train Ukrainian pilots to use them with high combat efficiency by the year 2024. .

The Russian academic continued, during his statements to Sky News Arabia, “The truth of the matter is that this is a kind of ‘propaganda supply’ and nothing more, and the last of the worn-out promises that the Westerners gave to Ukraine was the continuation of supplies without the promise being fulfilled… especially after the failure.” European Union leaders agreed on a new financial aid package to Ukraine worth 50 billion euros in loans and donations after a “veto” presented by Hungary.

Dimitri Viktorovich adds that the F-16 is the last card in a proxy war that Ukraine is waging on behalf of American and Western power, especially since NATO countries, led by the United States, will not risk throwing their air force prey to the Russian bear, which possesses highly advanced air defense systems in addition to… Radar and aerial technologies, some of which are announced and others are unknown.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Viktorovich made points of recommending the concept of “Western propaganda” to adapt the F-16 system in the Ukraine war and not to actually use it against Russia.