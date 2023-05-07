A resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region, who witnessed the assassination attempt on the writer Zakhar Prilepin on May 6, told Izvestia about what had happened.

The girl helped to get Prilepin out of the car damaged by the explosion.

“The car just turned over, it flew up <...>. It all happened before our very eyes. The driver is dead, and he (Prilepin. – Ed.) was pulled out, ”the woman said.

She noted that Prilepin’s condition immediately after the explosion was depressing. According to her, one leg moved, and the second was “like a rag.”

“It looks like it was badly damaged. moaned. There was something babbling from pain, shock, ”she added.

On the morning of May 6, an Audi Q7 car carrying Prilepin was blown up in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Hot on the heels of the district police detained one of the suspects.

During the interrogation, the man confessed to having links with the special services of Ukraine. In addition, he revealed the details of the preparation of the assassination attempt.

The man set several mines on the route of Prilepin’s car, one of them exploded when the writer’s Audi ran over it.

As a result of the accident, the driver, Alexander Shubin, died. Prilepin was hospitalized. According to the latest data, the doctors operated on him and put him into a medical sleep.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry blamed Kyiv and the West for the attack against Prilepin.