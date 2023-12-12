The President of the Emirates Journalists Association, Mohammed Al Hammadi, described the work scenes at the United Nations International Media Center at the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) as a “beehive” of the world’s nationalities and languages, adding during his visit to the United Nations Media Centers in the Blue Zone, and the media affiliated with the Expo City in the region Al-Khadra said that “media participation in international events and conferences represents a great opportunity for media professionals to test their abilities, gain new experiences, get to know their colleagues around the world, and experience international media work patterns in global institutions.”

During his visit, Al Hammadi learned about the impressions of international media professionals about logistical and technical support, and its contribution to enhancing their role. To carry out media coverage to keep pace with the prominent and exceptional international event in the UAE.

He met with the Director of International Broadcasting for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Tim Davis, and saw the services provided to all media outlets, including radio, television, news websites, news agencies and newspapers, in addition to social media and media platforms specialized in the climate sector.

Davis explained that the services provided by the center include open halls, private rooms for the media, studios, photo, video, broadcast and transmission services, in addition to computers and the Internet.

Davis accompanied Al-Hammadi to inspect the media center's operations rooms, means of communication, television and radio broadcasts, and social media platforms.

Al Hammadi explained: “My visit to the United Nations Media Center and the Expo City Media Center was an opportunity to experience the state of the international, regional and local media, and learn about the patterns and methods of media coverage, as well as ways to communicate with the participants in the climate conference.”

He pointed out that the two centers provide advanced media services to all local, regional and international media outlets, thus enhancing their mission of interaction and interaction.

He called on media professionals to benefit from the event and the expertise of Tim Davis, who has been director of the Media Center for the Conference of the Parties for 18 years, and to build relationships with colleagues and benefit from their expertise and experiences, especially in environmental media, which is a new tributary to the region, and will be one of the most important and attractive fields of media.

Al Hammadi praised the level of services provided by the International Media Center to more than 5,000 journalists from all countries of the world participating in covering the event, and facilitating their work tasks, which reflects the great development of the Emirates in hosting important global events and conferences such as “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the Conference of the Parties, and other events. International.