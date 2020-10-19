Highlights: In 1990, there were 40 million people who had trouble seeing, now they have 7.9 million

There are 7.9 crore people in India whose eyesight is weak. In the last 30 years, the number of people who are at risk of blindness has almost doubled. In 1990, there were 40 million people in the country who had a mild and linguistic defect (MSVI). Not only this, the ability to focus on nearby things is also not left in the eyes of more than 13 crore Indians. These figures have been released by two international institutions – the Vision Loss Expert Group (VLEG) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

Eye weakened due to aging

According to experts, the cause of minor and serious vision defects is the increasing life expectancy of Indians. While the average age of Indians was 59 years in 1990, it has become 70 years in 2019. The latest figures show that 70% of the blind people in the country are over 50 years of age. Apart from this, complaints of blindness have also increased in diabetes patients. One out of every 6 diabetic patients is suffering from retinopathy (disease-damaged retina). India has the highest number of diabetes patients (7.7 crore) after China (116 million).

Such situations increase the chances of blindness at birth

The most blind in the world in India

In India, cases of ‘near vision loss’ or presbyopia (failing to focus on nearby things) have more than doubled in the last 30 years. In 1990, 5.77 crore people had this problem. At the same time, 13.76 crore Indians were victims of ‘near vision loss’ in 2019. India has the largest population of blind in the world. There are 92 lakh people in the country who cannot see the blind whereas China has 89 lakh people.

What is MSVI?

Moderate and severe vision loss occurs when the visual acuity is less than 6/18 or 3/60. This means that if the MSVI of a patient is 3/60, it means that from a distance of 3 feet, he can clearly see the thing that a right-sighted person can see from 60 feet. Visual acuity is less than 3/60 in blindness.