If you win you have friends. Aston Martin thus takes away the pit stop king from Red Bull Racing.

Formula 1 is a world that revolves around milliseconds. Especially in this new era of budget cap sports, small differences are crucial. Now, of course, Red Bull Racing was ridiculously dominant last year, so this seems like a strange statement. From the outside it seems as if one wins with two fingers up one's nose. But it does not work like that. Of course it helps that Max and Newey have the BEST!!1! are. But to make it all look so easy, the entire team has to perform at their best. You even see this at Red Bull, for example at the Grand Prix in Singapore. Just one mistake with the setup and you'll be fooled.

For years now, Red Bull has not only had the fastest car, but also the fastest pit stops. The record is now held by McLaren. But last year too, Red Bull's pit stops were on average the fastest. Of course it all helps. Just gaining track position on a competitor in the pit can easily be the difference between victory or loss. It was not without reason that Benetton removed a ring from the tank installation in 1994. This made it possible to refuel 13.5 liters per second instead of 12. That resulted in approximately one second per stop. And a fiery experience for Jos Verstappen.

The man considered most responsible for these quick stops is the Hungarian Andor Hegedus. His official title is (was) Project Design Engineer. But as such he was also responsible for 'planning, managing and designing pit stop equipment and pit stop projects'. The best man did that with verve, because Red Bull has also been leading in this regard in recent years. Even after the FIA ​​introduced rules to make pit stops slower at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2021.

However, in the future, Red Bull will have to do without Andor. From this year onwards, the Hungarian will bring his talents to the eyebrow and Strolliebollie team. Aston Martin has struck again and now takes over as pit stop man from Max's team after Dan Fallows.

The question is whether it will harm Red Bull. After all, they have already mastered the pit stops well. But at Aston Martin they can certainly improve somewhat with Andor. Alonso campeao in 2024?

