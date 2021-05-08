Go back to history. Feel the summer of 1610. Travel. Porto Ercole was a small fortified town on the Tuscan coast. In this place, Michelangelo Merisi, known as Caravaggio, fell ill with fever, waiting to return to Rome. When he died, in that unknown port, he was the most famous painter in Italy. He was 38 years old and left about 80 paintings that would change the history of art. I never would have guessed it. “And in this way, without the help of God, or of any man, he died a few days later, in a miserable way, as he had lived,” wrote his enemy and historian Baglione.

It is necessary to know the history to study a specialization as complex as the attributions of the ancient masters. The usual path is to train in Art History and then follow a more specific course. Auction houses, for example, offer this type of teaching. These are usually short classes, lasting about three or six months. And the virtual gains weight. Christie’s London offers, among others, On the trail… of Caravaggio (On the trail of Caravaggio), according to its website, from June 9 to 10, for 140 pounds (162 euros). It also provides specialized courses. Its competition, Sotheby’s, proposes the Art Institute on different campuses around the world. One of the most reputable is the one in Manhattan. Obtaining the Graduate Certificate requires 30 credits and the tuition per credit is 1,747 dollars (1,450 euros). Despite the cost, attributing is learned by attributing. Right and wrong. Look until your eyes crumble. And it takes someone, experienced, to lead the pupil.

Travel through the desks

This is the journey, through the desks, proposed by Salvador Nadales, chief curator of Painting and Drawing at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid. “The rest is experience, study and see,” he sums up. Sheltered behind that phrase, whole years of learning go by. And that modern and contemporary art has the facility to contact the family (case of the heirs of Picasso), or the representatives of the legacy (Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation), if the artist had died, or, for example, have the fortune that he still lives to certify the veracity of a piece.

One of the ways to get to this profession is the opposition to museum curator. Perhaps this week’s Caravaggist glow helps the vocation. But precariousness is a frame without golden glitter. “An expert in Alta Epoca painting from a Spanish auction house can earn just over 1,200 euros per month,” says a renowned antiquarian who requests anonymity. Low income increases the forces that already move the market. “There is obvious pressure from auction houses and dealers to make the best attribution they can,” reflects Martin Kemp, emeritus professor of art history at the University of Oxford and a world authority on Leonardo da Vinci. “Museums and galleries are also under pressure to view ‘their’ works favorably: and art historians are under pressure from their egos.”

The bidding houses are shielded. And they teach their students the basic rudiments of a trade that can only be learned and erred – as we have seen – by following the effort and tyranny of practice. “Under no circumstances would Christie’s knowingly offer a work when there are valid doubts about its ownership,” says a spokesman for the bidding firm. And he adds: “If a question arises and cannot be resolved before the sale, the piece is withdrawn until it is further investigated.” The auction house gives a period of five years – if in that time the owner proves that the work is not authentic -: his money is refunded. Nobody wants scandals. Only the voice of the auctioneer singing astronomical prices while the room applauds a succession of zeros. The stalls filled with the great theater of the capital. Caroline Oliphant, head of painting at the Bonhams Auction Group, draws three bisectors to learn how to identify a painting. “The similarity with other accepted master creations, that the piece conforms to the description of a registered work of the artist and the provenance.”

In the Spanish public space, the natural form of access to this silent place is the competitive examination of the Facultative Body of Museum Conservators. The percentage of “success” is as light as a glaze. In the last call (2017), 41 places were offered (three were for internal promotion) and more than 700 people were examined – according to an opponent who is preparing the opposition. Within the structure, the fourth exam is Cataloging and the opponents must learn to make a systematic classification following the Domus system, which is the one applied by countless Spanish museums. But if there is a “doubt” about a piece, it is transmitted to the chief curator of the institution. Be it sculpture, painting, ceramics, archeology. Once again, the look learned over decades will decide. The eternal return. “The conservation department is in charge of determining the attribution of the paintings in the collection,” says a spokesman for the National Gallery in London. Mix memory and look.