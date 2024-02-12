The eye sheds tears of snow

For a very long time, the eye has not witnessed hail falling with such intensity and clarity. When we were young, it used to fall from time to time, and sporadically, and that damage did not occur, because there was nothing to fear from harm except the crops, and as for the mothers of the udders, they shared our residence with us. A time of distress and danger. Yesterday, when my sister sent me pictures and scenes of our house in Al Ain, I swear I did not recognize it. I thought it was the entrance to a house in Europe on Christmas Eve. Our palaces, but we sit like polite and clean children in kindergartens and private schools, waiting for our uncle “Santa Claus” and his gifts. The cold and snow are savage. Al Ain and the atmosphere of righteousness and mazyoon. I mean, is it reasonable to put the old songs of “Mehed Hamad” in this atmosphere dressed in white that surrounds the place, and tempts people with astonishment and discovery, so anecdotes, salts, and comments came out from the people who were expelled by the white general from their homes, from their mood, and from their development, and many of them They did not know how to act, so they worked hard and improvised. Suddenly everyone became like children, wanting to play with this white man, and their laughter came out innocent and white; Someone suggested to people not to withdraw money from the ATM, so I might give them “euros” because of the European atmosphere.

Frankly speaking, yesterday the weather was a distinctly London atmosphere. It reminded us of “Christmas” and how we used to spend it in our childhood in the barns of Al-Ain, while we were covered in dirt and dust, fearful of being pale and barefoot. I remember friends from that beautiful time, me and Rashoud, Saud, and Abboud, and how we used to make dolls out of dirt, I mean out of snow, while Christmas songs played behind us.

Yesterday, we almost saw snowmobiles or sleds pulled by rushing snow dogs, heading from “Al-Sarawi to Malagam” or towards “Khat Al-Shakla”. Even the appetite of the people of Al-Ain yesterday was different. Instead of khabisah, porridge and balaleet, I thought it was “croissants, chocolate, baguettes”. With butter and Dijon motard, and Emmental cheese toast with avocado,” and after that breakfast, “la française,” there is no “you.” Our dinner is nothing but “fondue or raclette.” This is how we are accustomed to our food during the harsh winter. .

Of course, our group, the good people of Al Ain, are walking in the snow, and they are “Hafay”. I think it is wrong. You see, the weather and atmosphere are different from the “Kashta” in Ramlet Al Ain, otherwise a car in Halbar is “striking on its tires”, because of these food items, now… the cold weather. This ice cream cart is taken care of first by the “guwati” other than its growth. This means that the work of the “mandoos” does not go with it, otherwise the Eid blanket suits it, because the slippery one is in the “biza”. See if some of you are hoarding something in the old bags of the days of “German Qarmish, Swiss Interlaken, and French Annecy.” It is suitable for walking on a spot that is new to us, and we can get used to it in the coming days.

And by the way… one of the things I remember is that one time we were hit by hail in Al-Ayn in the sixties, and we, the children at that time, stood up and bit the hail, meaning that it would melt. You know… free snow, and it is different from the snow of Salafa, which is covered with a concrete “universal” of bread. At Hassoun’s shop, he would sell them to us in pieces. We did not believe it. We found him in Al-Hawwi, and at the door, and we stood up and “laid him down.” We were in that distant time. We ground anything that came to us, we snatched locusts, and we crushed hail.

Your morning is white and beautiful, like the hearts of the people of Al Ain, which were covered yesterday with whiteness that we have not seen for a long time, and for the first time the children of this country are seeing.