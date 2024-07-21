The reports made by the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) can sometimes be very novel, especially when Unpublished items are confiscated that not many knew were illegal in the countryas has happened over the past few months with a particular package.

The vehicles were stopped by CBP officers in conjunction with agents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). They also announced that Some of the manufacturers and importers “were not registered as vehicle importers with NHTSA”.

The combined appraised value of all these vehicles -who arrived from China with addresses in places like Richmond, Leesburg and Winchester in Virginia, Spokane, Washington, and Cleveland and Shaker Heights in Ohio- It is US$185,000which is the result of a trend that has been observed in recent months on the borders of the United States.

What does a vehicle need to be legal and able to enter the United States?

In order for a vehicle to be legally imported, CBP says, must have been originally manufactured to meet all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and bear a label certifying such compliance in the indicated location.

“If you are considering purchasing unique vehicles like these, Carefully research foreign manufacturers first to ensure that the vehicle you like complies with all U.S. laws. applicable vehicle import and safety standards,” advises Mark Laria, CBP area port director for the Norfolk-Newport News Area Port in Virginia.

Besides, CBP recommends visiting the official NHTSA website to gain an in-depth understanding of the many regulations that you will need to comply with in order to import a vehicle into the United States, which, as these seizures have shown, will not be an easy task.