No one can accuse them of secrecy: extremist Trump supporters have been promising violence in forums and networks for weeks if Congress and the Senate do not overturn the result of the November 3 elections, which Democrat Joe Biden won. Meanwhile, still President Donald Trump has been using his Twitter account to spread conspiracy theories and accusations without any proof.

This Wednesday, a mob of extremists stormed the Capitol, turning these threats into reality, a revolt that lasted four hours and that ended with the death of four people. A day before, the Washington Post already published an article in which he collected threats of violence posted on these far-right forums, with messages encouraging people to bring arms to the capital on the day Congress planned to ratify Biden’s electoral victory.

One of these platforms is the thedonald.win website, which emerged a year ago. Its origin is in the Reddit forum, where the subforum was hosted TheDonald, created in 2015 to comment on Trump’s election campaign. Shortly after, it became an amplifier of conspiracy theories and one of the focuses that animated the supremacist marches in Charlottesville of 2017, that ended up with three dead. The messages were also frequent racists, misogynists and antisemites. In November 2019, Reddit quarantined this forum: there would be no advertising or it would appear in search engine results. In June 2020 it closed permanently.

According to the Post, on thedonald.win there were messages encouraging bringing arms to Washington (“yes, it is illegal, but we are at war and clearly in a post-legal phase of our society”) and not accepting the electoral results: “We, the people, will not tolerate a Stole. We won’t back down, we won’t give up Give back to our president what you have stolen or face the consequences ”.

Users of this website also posted conversations about how to enter the Capitol, “And even kill all the traitors of DC and take back the country”, in a threat that several American media picked up. Some of these conversations spoke of take advantage of the tunnels under the building complex, although in the end it was enough with much less.

Despite these posts and what happened on Wednesday, thedonald.win currently contains messages claiming that the demonstration was peaceful and others blaming the police for the death of one of the protesters. They call themselves “patriots” and claim that Pence is a “traitor.” There are publications that accuse the vice president of what happened yesterday, as they expected Pence to slow down the confirmation of Biden in Wednesday’s session in Congress, although his role was only to certify the electoral result. You can also read messages that assure that there were “antifas” infiltrated in the demonstration. Actually, and for example, the man who appears in the photos with his face painted, horns and fur is a well-known popularizer of the theories of these forums.

The extremists shared similar posts on Telegram groups and also on Parler, a social network launched in 2018. This platform has gained popularity in recent months among the most extreme supporters of Trump, after Twitter reinforced its policy against fake news. For example and as published Buzzfeed, a message from Parler asked who should be hanged first, suggesting among the options Nancy Pelosi, president of Congress, or Mike Pence himself, vice president of the United States.

Another of the networks used by extremists is Gab, also an alternative to Twitter. According Bloomberg, many assailants posted photos and selfies from inside the Capitol on this network. The founder of Gab published this Wednesday a text in which he explains that have created and reserved an account for the president in case he wants to use it and after seeing his blocked profiles on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. This profile on Gab is replicating the president’s tweets and already has more than 400,000 followers. Messages promoting violent acts like yesterday’s were also shared on Facebook, Tik Tok and Twitter, using hashtags like #StopTheSteal (stop the theft).

Trump’s blocked accounts

The still president, Donald Trump, wears weeks sharing all kinds of conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated accusations, even though the courts have rejected 61 demands from Trump’s team.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat blocked the accounts of the president of the United States last night. In the case of Twitter, the blockade will last until 12 hours after the president deletes three messages that the platform considered misleading and dangerous. In these messages, Trump asked the assailants to respect the police, but continued without admitting that he had lost the election. In a video message Shared in networks, it asked people to go home and ended by saying: “We love you. You are very special ”.

Some of these unsubstantiated and refuted election theories were commented on by Trump in the phone call in which he pressured senior officials in Georgia to “find” the votes he needed to win that state. Trump has also retweeted accounts linked to QAnon, a movement that spreads theories that almost seem parodic, like the one that some models of wardrobes are named after missing girls, which supposedly would prove that there is a child trafficking network in which popular and powerful people participate.

In fact, this theory is directly related to the Pizzagate. In the fall of 2016, a man with an assault rifle stood in a Washington pizzeria convinced that he was going to dismantle a brothel with minors (of course nonexistent). The messages had been spread by networks such as YouTube and also Reddit.

