Sunday, August 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The extremist organization Hezbollah says it has launched dozens of rockets towards Israel

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
The extremist organization Hezbollah says it has launched dozens of rockets towards Israel
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The attacks are aimed at the Beit Hillel settlement.

An extremist organization Hezbollah says it fired dozens of rockets towards northern Israel.

According to the Iran-backed organization, the attack on the Beit Hillel settlement is a response to Israel’s earlier attacks on the southern parts of Lebanon, in which, according to the organization, several civilians were injured.

Al Jazeera according to the Israeli Armed Forces has previously said that it carried out several attacks in the southern parts of Lebanon, at least one of which killed a Hezbollah fighter.

Hezbollah said earlier on Saturday that two fighters were killed. One of them was said to be 17 years old.

#extremist #organization #Hezbollah #launched #dozens #rockets #Israel

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
PL deputies want Maduro as “persona non grata”

PL deputies want Maduro as “persona non grata”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]