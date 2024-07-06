“I grew up in Tucson where my dad worked as a city bus driver to give my sisters and me the opportunity of the American dream,” said Juan Ciscomani, the first Mexican immigrant elected to the House of Representatives for Arizona’s sixth district, during the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at the beginning of 2023. About his father, the politician born in Hermosillo, Mexico, added: “He taught us love and respect for our country. He showed us that with determination and hard work, there are no limits in this great nation.” The moment was a culminating one for the congressman due to the national projection it gave him as a newcomer to Washington, but it was also an open declaration of intentions: he began his speech in Spanish and positioned himself against the Biden Administration, thus sending a clear message to the Latino electorate who, like him, disagree with the Democrat.

In the seven minutes and forty-six seconds that his speech lasted, Ciscomani took the opportunity to unleash his tirade against the blue party. “President Biden wants to tell us that everything is great, but why don’t we feel great? The American dream seems unattainable and the president continues to fail to exercise leadership, without presenting a viable remedy,” he said when referring to the management of the economy and the performance of the White House in controlling the southern border. Since his arrival at the Capitol in 2022, Ciscomani has become the representative of the most conservative voice of Latinos in the United States. On immigration, one of the key issues for the Latino community, the Mexican-American has firmly positioned himself against the irregular route. In fact, in the past he has advocated for The National Guard will be deployed in Arizona to stem the flow of migrants crossing from Mexico and has called for the completion of the wall on the southern border that began during the presidency of Donald Trump.

The congressman strongly supports the Republican candidate for the elections next November. “The president is going to come in with a different energy than the first time. He already knows what he is getting into, the attempts to attack the election… All kinds of attacks are coming, but he will be prepared and will act immediately,” said about the former president recently.

So it may not come as a surprise that Ciscomani has been accused of being linked to a far-right group. The revelation came in the context of the Arizona Republican primary this July, in which the Hispanic representative is seeking re-election. Ciscomani is expected to be re-elected and will face for a second time Democrat Kirsten Engel, whose campaign revealed, in a statement video Ciscomani’s online record, which can be viewed online, is his opponent’s track record with The Patriot Academy (also known as the Torch of Liberty Foundation), a far-right organization. As Engel’s team found, in a text signed in August 2010, Ciscomani himself confirmed his ties to an entity that maintains that the separation between church and state is a “myth,” is in favor of rewriting the Constitution to declare the United States a “Christian nation,” and denies climate change. “I can wholeheartedly say that nothing in my life has given me a clearer direction than Patriot Academy, and I am not the only alumnus who thinks this way,” the congressman declared in the statement. written.

Engel’s campaign alleges Ciscomani not only served on the Patriot Academy board from 2007 until January 2021, but also for bringing the group to Arizona and promoting teaching young students that the country is on the brink of “communism” without God. The organization provides political education classes on “the biblical values ​​of the Constitution,” legislative session simulations, and “constitutional defense” courses, training adults and children in the use of firearms for the defense of Christian nationalism. These include firearms tactics classes, rifle and shotgun courses, and in some cases, bow and arrow courses.

Ciscomani has not yet responded to Engel’s allegations or to the evidence that links him to this organization, but he has given ample evidence of the weight that religion has in his opinions on issues such as abortion or same-sex marriage. “My mother, with her example, always praying and reminding us that without faith, why are we here? With faith, everything is possible,” he said during the Republican response to the State of the Union address. According to his Web page For re-election, the congressman “is pro-life, with exceptions for rape, incest, and protection of the life of the mother.” His state, Arizona, has one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country. It prevents women from obtaining an abortion even after rape or incest, does not take into account pregnancy complications, and only allows an exception when the mother’s life is in danger or at risk of significant harm.

A meteoric rise to Washington

Married, with six children and a degree from the University of Arizona, Ciscomani is one of those who combines suits with tennis shoes on his social networks to shake off the cold and old-fashioned image of Washington politicians. His beginnings as a public servant date back to 2015, when, under the orders of former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, he was named director of the southern office of the State, with seven counties under his charge. Later, he was a senior advisor to Ducey’s office and headed the Arizona-Sonora Commission, which promotes trade between Mexico and the United States.

In 2022, at the age of 41, she won the Republican nomination in the primaries to compete for the seat in Arizona’s sixth congressional district. She won the parliamentary seat in the November 8 elections by a margin of just over five thousand votes. Her rival then and probably again this year, the Democrat Kirsten Engel, took out 171,969 ballots (49.2%) and he 177,201 (50.7%).

During his first 100 days in office, Ciscomani was involved in 59 approved bills, sending another five to the White House, of which three became law, Univision reported. He was also the first rookie to be appointed to the U.S. Congress’s appropriations committee, and a member of the bipartisan Citizens Advisory Council, made up of a Republican, a Democrat and an independent. “No side is going to get everything they want (…) Within the Republican Party itself there are different opinions on how to get to certain points,” he said during an interview with the conservative media outlet. American Media.

On core issues for the Latino community such as the economy or migration, he is in favor of social security and Medicare coverage, but was very critical of the end of Title 42 by the Biden Administration, a measure he described as “terrible.” He also strongly opposed the statements of the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Cuban-American Alejandro Mayorkas, stating that the United States has between 10 and 11 million job openings for people fleeing poverty, in open reference to irregular immigration. “They send this type of message, saying come and do it in a dangerous and illegal way. That is the problem (…) Are there vacancies? Of course there are. Our migrant community are very good workers at any level, from engineers to service employees. Of course there is a formula there, but there is a process to do that,” he declared to Univision.

Ciscomani also spoke in the media about the need to invest in infrastructure and technology to prevent drug trafficking and the exploitation of human trafficking at the border. In fact, he denounced that fentanyl overdoses were already the leading cause of death among young people in Arizona’s sixth district, surpassing car accidents, but his party boycotted not once, but twice, the bipartisan agreement in Congress that sought to reform immigration laws in the country and obtain greater funding ($20 billion) for the control of the two issues that concern the congressman so much. Trump’s request to block the measure was stronger.

Against all odds, this type of anti-immigrant, anti-abortion, anti-LGBT+ rights discourse has been gaining strength among Latinos. “Our community is conservative, with family and work values,” the Mexican congressman who supports Donald Trump’s reelection and his slogan has remarked in the media. Make America Great Again (MAGA). A new CBS News and YouGov poll shows the current context of Latinos, with 53% of respondents in favor of mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Ciscomani is just one among millions.